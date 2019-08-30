SANTA MARIA VALLEY
Humane Society to waive adoption fees during 'Labor of Love' sale
In advance of Labor Day, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society will waive fees on adoptions during its three-day "Labor of Love" sale.
The no-cost adoption promotion runs from Friday to Sunday and includes all cats and dogs at the Humane Society, located at 1687 W. Stowell Road.
A tongue-in-cheek event during what is traditionally a big time for car sales, the Humane Society will ensure each "certified pre-owned" cat or dog is neutered or spayed and provided with a "theft detection device" or a microchip.
Sean Hawkins, executive director of the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, said summer months are often the most difficult for pets in animal shelters.
"The shelters are full of highly adoptable pets and we are turning to the community for help by asking the public to adopt a homeless pet at the start of the summer season," Hawkins said in a news release. "It's clearance time on all CAT-egories."
The promotion is made possible due to a generous donor who has agreed to cover the adoption fee for all of the shelter's animals through the weekend, Hawkins said.
To view adoptable pets, visit www.smvhs.org/adopt.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Signups start for Sheriff’s Office’s North County Citizens Academy
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its North County Citizens Academy, scheduled to begin Sept. 11 in Solvang.
The Citizens Academy was developed to educate county residents about the role of law enforcement in their communities and to give participants a better understanding of the operations of the Sheriff’s Office.
The interactive class gives attendees an opportunity to engage in hands-on learning, as they take part in law enforcement training and hear presentations from a variety of units within the department, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.
Topics include a History of the Sheriff’s Office, a Jail Tour, Courthouse Operations, the Coroner’s Bureau, the Emergency Communications Center, Firearms, Forensics Investigations, Air Support, K9, SWAT and Hostage Negotiations, among others.
The Citizen’s Academy will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning at Solvang City Hall, 1644 Oak St., Solvang. Participants must be 18 years of age or older.
The academy will continue for the next six weeks at various locations throughout the county. For more information and to download an application, visit www.sbsheriff.org, and in the “About Us” drop-down menu, click on “Citizens Academy.”