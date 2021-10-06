SANTA MARIA
Housing Day to offer help for tenants, landlords, more
A free Housing Day planned for Saturday, Oct. 16, in Santa Maria will provide information and resources for tenants as well as landlords along with music, entertainment, local food vendors and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Town Center West parking lot is being presented by 2nd Story Associates, a nonprofit organization formed to advocate for affordable housing for everyone in Santa Barbara County.
Housing agencies and service providers will be on hand, and attendees can participate in housing workshops, get information about workforce housing and find resources for tenants, landlords and those considering accessory dwelling units.
For more information, visit www.housingsantabarbara.org or www.2nd-story.org.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Giant wind turbine blades continue trek to Lompoc through December
The transport of 87 giant wind turbine blades from Atascadero to Lompoc is expected to impact local roadways on an intermittent basis for the next three months, according to Caltrans officials.
The heavy blade lifter trucks, which collapse in size upon their return, will be escorted by the California Highway Patrol en route to the 2,970-acre Strauss Energy wind farm project site, located in the hills southwest of Lompoc, a Caltrans spokesman said.
The trucks start their transport at the Port of Stockton, continue on Interstate 5 before arriving in San Luis Obispo County via Highway 46 to Highway 101 in Paso Robles, then travel from highways 101 and 135 to Highway 1 and, eventually, up on San Miguelito Canyon Road in Lompoc.
Traffic delays are expected through December as more than 200 oversized loads make their way through Lompoc, according to reports.
Electronic message boards will be posted along the route to inform travelers about the project managed by Baywa r.e. of Sacramento, under permit from Caltrans.
For traffic updates on Central Coast state highways, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
SANTA MARIA
Dimensions in Dance returning to Hancock College
Hancock College dance program's Dimensions in Dance is returning for an in-person outdoor performance on the Santa Maria campus this weekend after going virtual in 2020.
The 2021 Dimensions in Dance fall show will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the outdoor courtyard between buildings A and B, according to college spokesman Chris McGuinness.
The free performance features multiple styles of dance centered around the theme of change, inspired by the unpredictable nature and challenges of the pandemic experienced by those in the program.
“We are all very excited to present work that is site-specific and on campus,” said Sydney Sorenson, assistant dance professor. “The students are looking forward to performing in person again. They missed being able to perform on stage and feel very grateful to be able to perform for a live audience again.”
Two additional Hancock Fine Arts programs will also be featured during the event, with costumes made by Hancock’s Fashion and Design Club and original music from the college’s music program.
For more information about Hancock's dance program, visit hancockcollege.edu/dance.
SANTA MARIA
City to host softball benefit tournament with face-off between police, fire
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc. invite residents to join a community softball tournament and watch the city's police and fire departments face off during the Battle of the Badges game.
The coed tournament takes place at 10 a.m. Oct. 23 at Hagerman Sports Complex and is open to service clubs, businesses, nonprofit organizations and teams made up of family and friends.
Following the community tournament, Santa Maria police and fire employees will compete against each other on the softball field at 1 p.m. in the first Battle of the Badges game.
Teams interested in participating in the tournament can register online at www.santamariaatplay.org or in person at the Recreation and Parks Department office, 615 S. McClelland St.
Registration costs $100 per team, and all proceeds go toward PLAY Inc., which funds recreation programs throughout the community. Residents can view the Battle of the Badges game for free.
Hagerman Sports Complex is located at 3300 Skyway Drive.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.