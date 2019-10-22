SANTA MARIA
Suspect in 805 Tacos homicide arrested in Mexico
A suspect wanted for an Oct. 6 homicide in Santa Maria was arrested in Mexico on Saturday and extradited to the United States on Monday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Juan Carlos Hernandez, 29, was arrested in the city of Guadalajara and brought back to Los Angeles, where Santa Maria Police Department detectives took him into custody on Monday, according to Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz.
The department received assistance from the U.S. Marshal's Office.
Hernandez is wanted on suspicion of shooting and killing 33-year-old Jose Gonzales Medina, of Santa Maria, in front of 805 Tacos, located in the 1000 block of West Main Street.
Hernandez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a warrant for homicide.
Ruiz didn't provide details on how law enforcement tracked Hernandez but said that information will be released in the future.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Maria man arrested for attempted murder after high-speed chase
A 25-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested for attempted murder after ramming into a patrol vehicle and injuring an officer early Sunday following a high-speed pursuit from Highway 246 to Santa Maria that reached speeds of nearly 100 mph.
Anthony Michael Zuniga, who was originally wanted on a felony warrant linked to a separate pursuit a week ago, was arrested in the 700 block of East Oak Street, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Nate Totorica.
Police initially located Zuniga driving a maroon Chevy Blazer in the area of West Chapel and North Lincoln streets on Saturday night. An officer attempted a traffic stop, but Zuniga allegedly evaded police and initiated a pursuit, according to Totorica. The officer stopped pursuing Zuniga shortly after 7:30 p.m. as a safety precaution.
Later in the evening, Totorica said, police located the vehicle parked on the side of the road in a different location in the city and attempted to make contact with Zuniga, who was inside the vehicle.
Zuniga allegedly smashed into a Santa Maria Police Department patrol vehicle, causing minor injuries to an officer, and drove away.
Totorica said Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials then pinged Zuniga's cellphone and located him in the Lompoc area. They tracked Zuniga to Highway 101, where he headed northbound at speeds approaching 100 mph. Eight sheriff's vehicles and a police helicopter pursued Zuniga, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Zuniga exited the Main Street off-ramp in Santa Maria and gave himself up less than a mile away after being located, Totorica said.
Patrol units from the Santa Maria Police Department weren't involved in the final pursuit but arrived on scene at its conclusion and assisted with arrest, he added.
Zuniga was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, evading a police officer and a probation violation. His bail was set at $1 million.