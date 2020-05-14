County Lines: Holly Edds chosen as final candidate for Orcutt Union School District superintendent

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Holly Edds chosen as final candidate for Orcutt Union School District superintendent

The Orcutt Union School District board has selected Holly Edds as the final candidate for superintendent, with one last vote needed to confirm her selection.

Edds has served on the school district's management team for 16 years, with the past 10 years spent in the role of assistant superintendent of educational services.

In addition to district management roles, Edds also served as principal of Joe Nightingale Elementary School for six years.

The board began the candidate search after current district superintendent Deborah Blow announced her retirement in January, effective at the end of the 2019-20 academic year.

After a national search, board President Liz Phillips said Edds was the clear choice at the board's Wednesday meeting.