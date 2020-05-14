County Lines: Holly Edds chosen as final candidate for Orcutt Union School District superintendent

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Holly Edds chosen as final candidate for Orcutt Union School District superintendent
The Orcutt Union School District board has selected Holly Edds as the final candidate for superintendent, with one last vote needed to confirm her selection.
Edds has served on the school district's management team for 16 years, with the past 10 years spent in the role of assistant superintendent of educational services.
In addition to district management roles, Edds also served as principal of Joe Nightingale Elementary School for six years.
The board began the candidate search after current district superintendent Deborah Blow announced her retirement in January, effective at the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
After a national search, board President Liz Phillips said Edds was the clear choice at the board's Wednesday meeting.
“Based on the feedback and criteria received during our stakeholder process, we're looking for someone with both a vision and dedication that will keep students and teachers at the center, and with experience supporting a diverse community," Phillips said. "As part of our national search, we interviewed a number of experienced and promising candidates, but it was clear that Dr. Holly Edds had the professional background, and passion to lead our district into its next chapter."
The Orcutt Union School District includes Joe Nightingale, Olga Reed, Alice Shaw, Patterson Road, Pine Grove and Ralph Dunlap elementary schools, Orcutt Academy Charter School, Orcutt Junior High School and Orcutt Academy High School.
SANTA MARIA
Police arrest Fontana man suspected of sex crimes with minor
A Fontana man was arrested Tuesday following a report that he met a female juvenile on the internet before traveling to Santa Maria to engage in lewd acts with her.
Jason Taylor, 40, was arrested in Fontana, approximately 50 miles east of Los Angeles, on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor following an investigation by detectives from the Guadalupe and Santa Maria police departments, according to Santa Maria Police Officer Mathew Silver.
Taylor was located by Santa Maria Police investigators, who worked with Fontana Police and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Silver wouldn't specify when the investigation began or when Taylor arrived in Santa Maria but added that there may be additional victims in the area.
Taylor was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and his bail was set at $250,000.
No further information was released, and the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with more information on the case is asked to contact Silver at 805-928-3781, ext. 1346.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Sheriff investigates ID theft at Costco in Santa Maria, other locations
The San Luis Obispo County sheriff on Thursday released surveillance photos of two suspects wanted in an identity theft investigation involving purchases from several Costco stores across the state, including in Santa Maria.
The investigation began on Feb. 18 when a woman reported a stolen purse from her home in Templeton, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.
The purse contained credit cards, cash and a checkbook, which was used on March 6 to make purchases at Costcos in Fresno, Hanford, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria.
Additionally, checks were passed at a Bank of America in Fresno, Cipolla said, adding that the amount of the checks totaled approximately $5,000.
Investigators secured surveillance photographs of the suspects from Costco and alerted law enforcement agencies in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Kings, Kern and Fresno counties.
The suspects are described as one male and a female, both white, and approximately 50 to 70 years old. It's believed the two are associated with a white, extended-cab pickup truck that looks like a 2004 or newer model Ford F-150, Cipolla said.
Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department at 805-781-4550.
LOMPOC
Firefighters knock down early-morning downtown blaze
A crew from the Lompoc Fire Department put out an early-morning blaze Thursday that involved multiple dumpsters and a fence enclosure.
One engine responded to the fire around 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of North H Street. The fire was extinguished in about five minutes, though firefighters remained on scene for about 30 minutes to overhaul the area.
No injuries were reported, nor was there any reported damage to adjacent businesses.
The cause of the fire was undetermined, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.
