LOMPOC
Man arrested, charged in child sexual abuse investigation
A Lompoc man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually abusing children in an investigation that reportedly includes incidents going back to the early 2000s, a Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman said Friday.
Detectives arrested Edward Norman Hill Lewis, 43, on a Ramey warrant and booked him into the North County Sheriff's Substation located at 812 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria shortly before 10 a.m., according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
He was charged Thursday with eight counts, including possession of child pornography, six charges of molesting children 14 to 15 years old or younger and two enhancements, including for violent and serious felonies.
Hill made an initial arraignment appearance in Santa Barbara County Superior Court but did not enter a plea, according to court records. His bail was set at $200,000.
Hill was arrested after a monthslong investigation that began July 1 when sheriff's officials received an initial report that Hill committed sexual abuse, according to Zick.
The investigation allegedly revealed the identities of additional sexual assault victims and included reports from throughout the county.
Detectives continue to investigate the case and believe there may be others who have not been contacted, Zick said.
Investigators are encouraging anyone with information that may lead to the discovery of additional victims to contact Detective Chris Roy at 805-681-4150. People can leave anonymous tips at 805-681-4171 or at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Highway work near Gaviota Tunnel canceled due to inclement weather
The scheduled rock scaling operation set for Monday, Oct. 25, on Highway 101 north of the Gaviota Tunnel and roadwork set for Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Highway 1 near the El Jaro Creek Bridge and south of Jalama Road have been cancelled due to expected rainfall in the area, Caltrans District 5 announced Friday.
Both will be rescheduled to a later date, with details to be announced, officials said, noting that electronic message boards will be activated updating motorists about the projects.
The work will be performed by the Caltrans maintenance team of Buellton and Caltrans engineers from San Luis Obispo.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-568-0858 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Righetti hosts annual Kinderpatch for elementary students
Elementary school students from all over Santa Barbara County had the chance to learn about agriculture and enjoy seasonal activities at the Righetti High School FFA's Kinderpatch event on Friday.
The event was organized and run by over 200 students in the school's FFA chapter and held at the Righetti High School campus near the agriculture buildings.
From 8 a.m. to noon, the Warriors led activities and attractions for youngsters that included pumpkin games, a hay maze and a petting zoo, and gave them an opportunity to learn about local agriculture and crops.
Visitors also received pumpkins grown at the farm located at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District's new Career Technical Education Center during its first harvest.
“Our Kinderpatch is highly anticipated every year by our students and community, and we look forward to being able to host this event on campus,’’ said Warrior agriculture teacher Amy Guerra.