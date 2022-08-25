SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Highway 1 reopened south of Guadalupe after car hits tractor
Highway 1 was reopened about 9 a.m. Thursday after being shut down 4 miles south of Guadalupe after an early morning crash between a Toyota Prius and a John Deere tractor.
Caltrans District 5 announced the reopening of the highway after it was closed by the crash about 4:45 a.m. 7 miles north of the Black Road intersection.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Scott Safechuck said some minor extrication was required to remove one of the two people in the Prius.
Safechuck said the tractor driver wasn’t injured, but one person in the Prius suffered minor injuries, while the second person suffered moderate to severe injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.
California Highway Patrol Officer Maria Barriga said the crash is still under investigation, so she didn’t have the names, ages and hometowns of the three people involved.
Barriga said the investigating officer hadn’t reported any details as of noon, but she said the John Deere was northbound on the highway and the Prius was southbound when it struck the tractor in a “sideswipe head-on” manner.
Photos showed the left front of the Prius struck the left front of the John Deere.
“It was foggy at the time, but both vehicles had their lights on,” she said.
The long closure of the highway was due to diesel fuel that spilled from the tractor and had to be cleaned up, Barriga said.
LOMPOC
Aldi grocery store set to open on Sept. 1
Shelves are almost stocked at Lompoc's Aldi discount grocery store in preparation for the grand opening event Thursday, Sept. 1, when doors will open to the community at 729 North H St.
The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m., with free goody bags given to the first 100 customers, according to a company announcement.
The first 100 customers also will receive a "golden ticket" that could be worth $100.
In addition, customers will have an opportunity to enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card between Sept. 1 and 4. One winner will be chosen.
Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
In May 2021, officials announced the new business would share space with recent addition Boot Barn at the former Vons property on North H Street.
Aldi is a family-owned discount supermarket chain known for carrying low-cost proprietary product lines that include fresh produce delivered daily and everyday essentials.
SANTA MARIA
Lap swim, evening lessons offered at Paul Nelson pool for fall
The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center is extending programs for the fall to provide more opportunities for the community to enjoy the benefits of the pool, according to a city spokesman.
Evening swim lessons are offered through Friday, Oct. 28, to give more chances for children and adults to learn swimming skills and pool safety.
Registration for swim lessons can be made at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
Recreation swim will be held on Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. through Oct. 22 at the pool, located at 600 S. McClelland St.
Adult lap swim will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with one-hour reservations available for booking at www.cityofsantamaria.org/lapswim.
For more information, contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.