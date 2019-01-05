SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Heavy rainfall prompts flood advisory
An urban and small stream flood advisory was in effect until 7:30 p.m. for Santa Barbara County on Saturday. Some locations where flooding was feared included Santa Maria, Lompoc, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Guadalupe, Santa Ynez, Solvang, Buellton, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria, Summerland, Goleta and the Thomas and Whittier burn areas.
The heaviest line of storms was observed just west of Gaviota, with an automated rain gauge at Rancho San Julian reporting 0.64 inches in 30 minutes between 2:20 and 2:50 pm. This line of storms, along with a slight chance of thunderstorms, will continue to spread eastward across the Santa Ynez mountains and Santa Barbara South Coast, including the Thomas and Whittier burn areas, through the afternoon and early evening hours.
Peak rainfall rates of 0.30 to 0.50 inches were expected to be common, with isolated rates up to 0.75 inches per hour possible under heavier rain bands or thunderstorms.