Santa Barbara County
Heat warning issued for interior valleys
A heat wave expected to hit Saturday prompted the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to issue a health alert for inland areas Friday afternoon.
National Weather Service forecasters in Oxnard are predicting temperatures ranging from 97 to 107 degrees in Santa Ynez Valley, over San Marcos Pass and in Cuyama Valley both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures only cooling to mid-80s to low 90s overnight.
The health alert for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday urges residents to take the necessary safety measures to avoid heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
The National Weather Service advised individuals to drink plenty of water, limit time in the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., have a plan to keep family and pets cool and check on elderly friends and neighbors, who are especially prone to heat illness.
Forecasters also reminded residents and visitors to never leave children or pets in a car, even for a short period of time.
Santa Barbara County
Major injuries reported in Buellton rollover on Hwy 246
Two people were critically injured Friday morning after their vehicle flipped on Highway 246 in Buellton and wound up on its top.
First reported at 10:56 a.m., California Highway Patrol officials said a white, four-door vehicle overturned after colliding with a fire hydrant near the intersection of Highway 246 and Freear Drive.
The collision reportedly caused water to spill into the roadway and resulted in major injuries to two of the occupants.
Multiple Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews, an AMR ambulance and CalSTAR air ambulance responded to the scene.
Both occupants were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, one by ground and the other by air, for treatment.
Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Daniel Bertucelli said law enforcement will work to determine the cause of the crash.
Santa Barbara County
Hoover leaving post as sheriff’s public information officer
Kelly Hoover spent her last day as public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on Friday and will soon take on a new role as the community relations manager for the city of Goleta.
Hoover joined the Sheriff’s Office in January 2013 as the first female civilian to serve as the agency’s PIO, a sheriff’s spokesman said. Her previous experience was as a broadcast and print journalist.
Sheriff Bill Brown said Hoover will be missed.
“Kelly Hoover has served the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office with extraordinary dedication and skill during the past 6½ years,” Brown said. “Her efforts have resulted in the transparent conveyance of information about the many facets of the Sheriff’s Office.
“She strengthened the relationship our organization has with the media and the communities we serve," he said. "She did an outstanding job for us and is leaving some big shoes to fill.”
Hoover said she loved every second of being the Sheriff’s Office PIO.
“It has been such an honor and privilege to serve my community in this way and represent a group that I have the upmost respect and admiration for,” Hoover said. “I am a better person from this experience, and I thank Sheriff Bill Brown for trusting me with this incredible responsibility.”
Until a new public information officer is selected, media inquiries will be handled by retired Lt. Brad McVay and Sheriff’s Adjutant Lt. Erik Raney.