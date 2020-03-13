County Lines: Health lecture canceled amid coronavirus concerns

LOMPOC
Health lecture canceled amid coronavirus concerns
A lecture scheduled for this weekend at Lompoc Valley Medical Center has been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19, a hospital spokeswoman announced Wednesday.
The lecture, which was part of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation's speaker series, had been planned for Saturday, March 14. It was titled “Planning for Long-Term Care: Medi-Cal Facts and Myths,” and was to be led by attorney Dallas Atkins, who requested the cancellation, according to LVMC.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," read a portion of the statement from the hospital. "Please check lhdfoundation.org for future notices about upcoming lectures."
SOLVANG
Inaugural Women of the Valley Luncheon postponed
The inaugural 2020 Women of the Valley Luncheon, planned for Tuesday, March 24, and hosted by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce and SCORE to celebrate the outstanding contributions of women in the Santa Ynez Valley, has been postponed.
"Your health and well-being is our absolute first priority. We are sincerely sorry for this inconvenience. When we determine the later date, everyone will be notified," said Tracy Beard, executive director of the Solvang Chamber of Commerce.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Basinwide Air Control Council meeting canceled
South Central Coast Basinwide Air Control Council meeting set for March 18 in the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District office in Santa Barbara has been canceled.
Lorena Saldana, executive assistant and board clerk for the Santa Barbara County APCD, said the meeting was canceled “out of an abundance of caution regarding concerns about the coronavirus.”
Saldana said the next council meeting will take place later in the second quarter of the year.