County Lines: Health lecture canceled amid coronavirus concerns

LOMPOC

Health lecture canceled amid coronavirus concerns

A lecture scheduled for this weekend at Lompoc Valley Medical Center has been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19, a hospital spokeswoman announced Wednesday.

The lecture, which was part of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation's speaker series, had been planned for Saturday, March 14. It was titled “Planning for Long-Term Care: Medi-Cal Facts and Myths,” and was to be led by attorney Dallas Atkins, who requested the cancellation, according to LVMC.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," read a portion of the statement from the hospital. "Please check lhdfoundation.org for future notices about upcoming lectures."

SOLVANG

Inaugural Women of the Valley Luncheon postponed

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The inaugural 2020 Women of the Valley Luncheon, planned for Tuesday, March 24, and hosted by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce and SCORE to celebrate the outstanding contributions of women in the Santa Ynez Valley, has been postponed.