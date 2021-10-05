SANTA MARIA
Head-on collision involving 2 food trucks sends driver to hospital
A head-on vehicle collision involving two food trucks near West Main Street and Ray Road resulted in a male driver being transported to the hospital for observation Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. near the intersection, which is almost 3 miles west of Santa Maria, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.
California Highway Patrol, CalSTAR and County Fire units were called to the scene, including several medics.
Upon arrival, first responders located one food truck in a ditch and a second one that was overturned on the side of the road and resting against a telephone pole.
Initial reports indicated that the driver of the food truck, identified as a 27-year-old Hispanic male, in the ditch was pinned in the vehicle but was able to extricate himself, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Ben Smith.
Both drivers did not appear to have visible injuries, although the 27-year-old man was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center as a precaution, Smith added.
The section of highway near the collision is one of several locations where food trucks visit due to the number of agricultural workers in the area.
Traffic restrictions near the intersection have since been lifted. The collision is under investigation by the CHP.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
County reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, sees dropping cases but still high risk
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported seven additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, with health officials noting continued high risk of transmission despite dropping case rates.
The deaths reported Tuesday were of residents ranging in age from their 50s to 80s, according to Public Health Department spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman. COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 331.
“We share in the sorrow and grief with those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 as this virus continues to take a painful and needless toll on our community,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
As of Tuesday, 21 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including three individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Health officials have seen a drop in new cases over the past two months, with 2,400 confirmed cases in September compared to 3,543 in August. Despite the drop, the September total is much higher than the 163 total cases reported in June before the surge caused by the delta variant.
"The current daily average is similar to levels seen in February 2021 and December 2020," Shoresman said.
Of those eligible to receive the vaccine in San Luis Obispo County — which includes all residents age 12 and up — 71.6% have received at least one dose, and 64.4% are fully vaccinated, according to Shoresman.
The vaccine is free and available to residents regardless of documentation or health-care status. To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
3 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19
Three Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began in late August, according to a spokeswoman on Monday.
The three inmates were identified by jail staff after Sept. 29, with five active infections as of Monday, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
A total of 90 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus and at least 84 have recovered since Aug. 19, said Zick, who added that one inmate was released from custody and all other inmates are consistently monitored by health-care staff.
Officials from the California Department of Public Health have started assigning resources to the Main Jail at the request of the Sheriff's Office, and will be assisting with ongoing coronavirus testing among inmates.
As cases in the outbreak decline, the Sheriff’s Office remains steadfast in maintaining screening procedures and use of personal protection equipment in the Main Jail facility as suggested by County Public Health, Zick added.