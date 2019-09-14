SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Head-on collision blocks Hwy 154 near Cachuma Lake for an hour
A head-on collision near the entrance to Cachuma Lake Recreational Area resulted in one driver being airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and the closure of Highway 154 for more than an hour Friday morning.
When emergency crews from Santa Barbara County Fire and the California Highway Patrol responded to the call just after 8:30 a.m., they found a pickup truck on its side and a passenger van with two occupants blocking the roadway a quarter-mile east of the entrance to Cachuma Lake.
The female driver of the van was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency crews.
She was transported by ambulance to a field near the recreation area, then transferred to a CalSTAR helicopter for transport to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara for treatment of moderate injuries, according to a County Fire spokesman.
A girl, who was riding in the van, was able to exit the vehicle on her own and was transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital with minor injuries.
The man driving the pickup also exited his vehicle on his own and was treated at the scene for what were described as minor injuries, the spokesman said.
The highway was reopened at 10:10 a.m. after the vehicles were cleared and an initial investigation was completed. CHP officials have yet to determine the cause of the collision.
SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria Valley Historical Society to be topic of next Heart of Valley presentation
Santa Maria Valley Historical Society curator Cindy Ransick will speak about the organization's role in the community during the next Heart of the Valley presentation at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
The free series, which is held in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library each month, features different expert speakers talking about various aspects of local history.
The series is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region, an event spokesman said.
The program is the result of a partnership between local historian Shirley Contreras and the library.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged, the spokesman said.
Seating, which is limited, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SANTA MARIA
Valley Reads book club will discuss 'The Wife Between Us'
The Valley Reads book club will discuss Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen's "The Wife Between Us" at its next meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The novel follows what appears to be a jealous ex-wife trying to meddle in the relationship of her ex-husband. However, appearances can be deceiving.
The club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month, and complimentary coffee is served.
To join Valley Reads, sign up with the staff at the second-floor information desk at the library, located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.