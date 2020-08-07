County Lines: Head-on collision at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado Road leaves one dead

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Head-on collision at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado Road leaves one dead
A head-on collision at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang left one person dead and led to the closure of Highway 246 for more than two hours Friday.
Just after 9 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews sent two engines and a division chief to the collision between a white passenger truck and white sedan. An AMR ambulance and an air ambulance were also dispatched.
Upon arrival, crews determined one driver, who has not been identified, had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene, a County Fire spokesman said. The other driver received only minor injuries in the crash.
Highway 246 was closed at Alamo Pintado Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Firefighters contain wildfire that threatened homes, motel in Los Alamos
Firefighters contained a wildfire that broke out about 2:55 p.m. in Los Alamos, threatening seven to 10 homes and the potential to threaten the Skyview Motel on the hilltop alongside Highway 101.
Crews on scene reported the forward progress was stopped at 4 acres burned.
Two helicopters were ordered to provide water drops on the fire dubbed the Sky incident, but one was canceled after crews got a line around the fire around 3:20 p.m.
Five fire engines, five medical engines, a hand crew, a bulldozer and two water tenders were sent to the fire that reportedly broke out near Bell and Centennial streets, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department dispatch.
Some of that equipment was canceled before it arrived.
Two air tankers were requested from Santa Maria Public Airport, but they were also canceled before they lifted off.
An evacuation warning was issued for all residents along Price Ranch Road in Los Alamos, but that was lifted a short time later, according to emergency radio traffic.
SANTA MARIA
Caltrans completes Santa Maria State Route 166 resurfacing project
Caltrans has announced the completion of State Route 166 resurfacing project that extends from Obispo Street in Guadalupe to Blosser Road in Santa Maria.
The $2.8 million project included adding a new rubberized surface to that stretch of highway and resurfacing the roadway shoulder and portions of the two-way left-turn pockets. Rumble strips were also installed along the shoulder and center line.
For more information on the project and for traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-568-0858 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
