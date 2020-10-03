County Lines: 'Haunted Hills' coming to Elks Unocal Event Center

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
'Haunted Hills' coming to Elks Unocal Event Center
Halloween fans seeking a good scare won't need to look any farther than Elks Unocal Event Center, when the Haunted Hills drive-thru experience comes to Santa Maria.
The drive-through event, organized in collaboration with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, will be open Friday and Saturday for three weekends — Oct. 16-17, Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 30-31.
While driving through, attendees will experience spooky sounds and fear-inducing sights that are not for the faint of heart.
Tickets cost $30 per carload, plus processing fees, and are available online only at elksrec.com/p/tickets in hourly increments. Tickets cannot be purchased at the entrance.
For more information, contact the Elks Rodeo Office at 805-925-4125 or elksrodeo@elksrec.com.
SANTA MARIA
Library announces free Grab-and-Go Book Bag service
Beginning next week, the Santa Maria Public Library will offer Grab-and-Go Book Bags containing an assortment of five books for pickup at the main branch, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
The first round of bags will be available Oct. 5 to 10 during normal curbside service hours: 10:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
During the first week, bags will feature a limited supply of books in the mystery, thriller and suspense dramas, van de Kamp said.
A library card is not required to pick up a free book bag, and the books have no due date, according to van de Kamp.
The library main branch is located at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria.
All five library branches have been closed to visitors since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and only are only offering sidewalk pickup for library items at this time.
For more information, contact the library information desk at (805) 925-0994, extension 8562.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sansum Clinic launches online social services program
Sansum Clinic has launched an online social network program, "The Community Resources Hub," to help bridge the gap between a patient's health care and social service needs.
The program will be accessible to all patients virtually from any device.
The technology solution is a collaboration between Sansum Clinic and Aunt Bertha, a national social care network that connects people and programs to vital sources, and will provide easy access to a library of free or reduced-cost health resources and social services that address social issues such as housing, employment, education and diet, according to a Sansum spokeswoman.
“During this global pandemic, we are noticing more frequently the growing number of social challenges our patients are facing,” said Kurt Ransohoff, Sansum Clinic CEO and chief medical officer. “It is our hope that this important resource will provide some greatly needed relief not only for those we serve but for any community member that needs assistance at this difficult time.”
In an effort to improve the lives of patients, according to the spokeswoman, Sansum physicians and staff will begin directing patients to the new program when nonmedical needs are identified. Referrals to Hub resources can be accomplished via a patient's electronic health record where it is recorded and followed up on.
To learn more, visit www.sansumclinic.org
