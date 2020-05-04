County Lines: Hancock College turns blue to honor health-care workers, first responders

SANTA MARIA
Hancock College turns blue to honor health-care workers, first responders
Drivers on Highway 101 in Santa Maria can now witness Hancock College turning blue every night. Recently, the school began illuminating two of its highway-facing buildings with a neon-blue-colored tribute to health-care workers and first responders risking their lives during the COVID-19 crisis.
College President Kevin G. Walthers reportedly approached PCPA production manager Jeff Allen with the idea.
"Facilities asked if PCPA could help to turn some of the existing facility lights blue to show support for first responders," Allen explained.
The PCPA came through, lending the college their blue gel-colored filters, typically used in their theatrical productions.
The college's facilities crew instilled the gel into existing lighting fixtures, altering the usually white lights to a purplish-blue.
"When President Dr. Walthers came to us about an idea, we were happy to work together to honor the front-line workers giving so much every day to keep us safe," a PCPA spokesperson stated. "PCPA was delighted to lend our blue gels, used for theatrical lighting, on the buildings of AHC so that all can see as they drive past on the 101. Thank you, health-care workers and first responders. We are in this together."
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Law firm spending $10K to help small restaurants
The May Firm, a personal injury law firm with offices in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, said it is donating $10,000 to support local restaurants by encouraging the public to patronize the businesses.
People can order food from a local restaurant, submit a photo of the meal receipt to the May Firm and receive up to $25 in reimbursement, a company spokesman said.
“Restaurants are getting hit very hard with the stay-at-home orders,” said Robert May, founder of the firm. “Yet, it is possible to help.”
He noted employees at the May Firm are working remotely, but that isn’t an option for some businesses, like restaurants.
May said although Gov. Gavin Newsom announced loans and tax relief for small businesses affected by the coronavirus but that won’t be enough to save thousands of small businesses forced to close their storefronts or only serve customers with delivery and take-out orders.
To participate in the program, people must visit www.mayfirm.com/local-restaurant-relief-fund, fill out a form and submit a photo of their restaurant receipt. The firm will reimburse only one meal per person in order to support as many businesses as possible, May said.
Reimbursements will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis and paid through PayPal and Venmo until the $10,000 donation fund has been exhausted.
The program is available statewide.
For more information, call the Santa Barbara-based law firm, which has a Santa Maria office at 2530 Professional Parkway, at 805-324-6020.
GAVIOTA
Hwy 101 lanes near tunnel set to close for rock scaling operation
Northbound lanes on Highway 101, north of the Gaviota Tunnel, are scheduled to close this week for a rock scaling operation.
The lanes will be closed intermittently from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.
The road closure is needed so crews can clear rocks from the highway in an effort to enhance public safety, Shivers said.
Electronic message boards will be activated to inform motorists as they approach the work zone. California Highway Patrol officers will lead drivers to a full stop as the highway is cleared.
Motorists can expect delays up to 10 minutes, Shivers said.
A maintenance team from Buellton and engineers from San Luis Obispo, both from Caltrans, will perform the operation.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones, Shivers said.
For updates on this project and traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call District 5 at 805-568-0858 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
