SANTA MARIA
Hancock College to welcome 1,500 high school students for Career Exploration Day
Hancock College will host more than 1,500 local high school students at its Santa Maria campus for the 16th annual Career Exploration Day on Friday.
The in-person event will run from 9 a.m. to noon and will include exhibits from more than 100 businesses representing a wide variety of industries and careers along the Central Coast.
Participating students also will get to explore Hancock's academics, including watching live demonstrations from the school's various hands-on programs, such as auto body, early childhood education and industrial technology.
Students who attend the event will be treated to food, entertainment and a fashion show organized by the college's fashion and design club.
SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria Inn to host human trafficking conference April 4, 18
The Rotary Club has organized two days of special presentations on human trafficking in the community, featuring local law enforcement officials, to held at the Santa Maria Inn next month.
The presentations will occur on two separate days, April 4 and April 18, and will include dinner and question-and-answer sessions hosted by several presenters, including officials from the Human Trafficking Division of the Santa Maria Police Department and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
In addition, presenters will include the executive director for Casa of Hope, a local safe house for victims of human trafficking.
The U.S. Department of Justice referred to human trafficking as a crime "that involves exploiting a person for labor, services or commercial sex." The crime is further defined as one that is "induced by force, fraud or coercion" or one in which the victim hasn't reached the age of 18.
Additionally, human trafficking involves recruitment and transportation for "involuntary servitude," according to the law.
The presentations will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Maria Inn, located at 801 S. Broadway.
The price per person for both days is $50, or $30 for one night, and includes dinner and dessert. Registration is required.
Seats can be reserved at facebook.com/events/320018936852942. Anyone with questions is asked to contact Lisa Long at llongrotary@gmail.com.
SANTA MARIA
Library hosting succulent exchange on Saturday
The Santa Maria Public Library will host a plant exchange Saturday for succulent lovers to trade and share their favorite varieties.
The free, all-ages event will run from 11 a.m. to noon at Lavagnino Plaza, in front of the main library branch, 421 S. McClelland St.
The exchange will not only be a chance to trade plants but to share information and growing tips with others. Succulents are eco-friendly and water-smart plants, requiring minimal maintenance and watering to grow. They come in a wide variety of colors, shapes and sizes to fit any gardener's needs.
Questions about the event may be directed to the library's information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
LOMPOC
LUSD hires internationally to help address teacher shortage
The Lompoc Unified School District is recruiting and hiring staff from around the world to join the teaching ranks within the school district, which officials said will help address the shortage of teachers coming out of credentialing programs.
The district in 2021 began working with Cultural Vistas, a company that specializes in J-1 Visas, to expand its pool of qualified candidates and has since offered positions to teachers from various countries in Europe, Asia and Africa.
“We are excited about the depth of the candidates we have interviewed and the great diversity they will bring to our staff," Superintendent Trevor McDonald said. "Their cultural experiences will be an excellent opportunity for all of us to learn from each other.”
The newly hired staff will arrive in the United States in late July and will commence teaching in August.
SANTA MARIA
Valley Reads to discuss 'Wolf Hall' at April book club meeting
The Santa Maria Public Library has selected "Wolf Hall" as its April pick for the Valley Reads book club.
The club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St., to discuss the novel by Booker Prize-winning author Hilary Mantel.
"Wolf Hall" tells a fictionalized account of the life of Thomas Cromwell. Set in 14th century England, it follows Cromwell's accession to power under King Henry VIII. The novel explores themes of power, leadership and violence.
Library patrons interested in participating in the Valley Reads book club may register online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, or call 805-925-0994.
For updates on library programming, resources and services, follow the library on Facebook and Instagram. Questions may be directed to the information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.