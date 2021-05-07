SANTA MARIA
Hancock College plans drive-through commencement for 100th graduating class
For the second year in a row, Hancock College graduates will receive their diplomas during a drive-through commencement ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, college administrators confirmed.
The Class of 2021 — the college's 100th graduating class — will have its ceremony later this month, rather than having to wait until the summer like last year's class.
Graduates have the option to choose between two commencement sessions on May 21, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with registration due by May 17.
Cars will enter from South College Drive and follow a route to parking lot 3. Graduates will exit their vehicles at the grass lawn between buildings A and B to walk onstage, receive their diplomas and take photos before getting back into their cars.
Each graduate may have up to three cars in their party in attendance, and masks will be required once graduates exit the car.
For more information about the 2021 commencement ceremony, visit hancockcollege.edu/graduation.
LOMPOC
Movies 4 expected to reopen in June
Moviegoers can expect to make a return to Lompoc Movies 4 theater seats in June, according to a spokeswoman for Cal Gran Theatres.
After more than a yearlong closure due to COVID-19, spokeswoman Lisa Gran said Movies 4 will screen two or more feature films when it opens next month.
A reopening date and movie titles will be announced later this month, Gran noted.
When Santa Barbara County was cleared to move into the state's second-least-restrictive orange tier on April 21, rules were further eased for facilities including movie theaters. The new health order specifically allows theaters to reopen at 50% or a 200-people maximum, according to guidelines outlined by the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
While patrons may be ready to return to the popcorn line, the theater must first coordinate its movie offerings.
"We're low on product right now," said Gran, referring to the undetermined feature films to screened exclusively by Movies 4. "We can't open yet because there aren't any movies to play that HBO Max isn't streaming at the same time."
Those details are currently being worked out with film companies like Warner Bros. with whom Movies 4 has a contract with, she said.
Once theater doors open, Gran said it is unlikely four different movies will be shown simultaneously in the four auditoriums since maximum capacity has been reduced to half. Instead, theater staff plan to either stagger films or decrease the number of showtimes so that any given movie can be screened in two or more separate auditoriums at the same time.
SANTA MARIA
Mystery-themed book bags available at library
Book bags filled with mystery, thriller and suspense titles will be available for pickup at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library this month.
Along with five books, the bags also contain a list of other reading recommendations in the mystery genre. Books in the bags do not need to be checked out and have no due date, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Book bags can be picked up during grab-and-go hours at the Main Branch's second-floor information desk from May 10 to 15, according to van de Kamp.
Grab-and-go hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. No registration is required prior to pickup.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria.
For more information about library branch locations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library or call 805-925-0994.