County Lines: Hancock College hosting virtual event Wednesday to welcome incoming students

SANTA MARIA
Hancock College hosting virtual event Wednesday to welcome incoming students
Hancock College is inviting incoming students and their parents to learn more about the college during its Hancock Hello event, which will be held virtually from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
"Hancock Hello" is usually hosted at the Santa Maria campus, drawing over 1,000 students in 2019, but was transitioned to a digital format this year to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, college spokesman Chris McGuinness said.
During the online event, workshops will be available to connect students to various services and resources on campus, with this year's options focusing on transferring to a four-year university, financial aid, the college's career center and more.
Participating students also will get the chance to take a self-guided virtual tour of the college's Santa Maria campus.
Students can register to attend Hancock Hello at bit.ly/HancockHello2020
This year, Hancock College is offering summer and fall classes remotely, with summer classes slated to begin June 15 and fall classes scheduled to start Aug. 17.
LOMPOC
City seeking nominees for new Spring Yard Beautification Award
The Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission is accepting nominations for its new Spring Yard Beautification Award, which will be handed out this month.
The award, which was formerly the Say It With Flowers prize, aims to recognize and honor residents and businesses that present visually appealing and maintained landscaping. Nominations are being accepted through June 19, with the winners slated to be revealed June 23.
Yards will be judged on physical appeal, imagination, water conservation, artistic impact and other new criteria to include more than just flowers. Only yards that can be seen while in a vehicle from the street will be considered. No backyards will be judged this year.
Beautification and Appearance commissioners will judge locations while driving around Lompoc to view nominees and potential participants. They may also consider residences or businesses without a nomination.
To make a nomination, or for more information, contact Kathleen at 805-875-8034 or K_Forbes@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
SANTA BARBARA
State Street Mile celebrates 21st year with virtual race
The 21st annual State Street Mile will push on despite pandemic restrictions and launch its first virtual running race slated for Wednesday, June 10, through Sunday, June 21.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Victim-Witness Assistance Program’s Crime Victim Emergency Fund.
Race director Megan Rheinschild explained that due to COVID-19, a decision to cancel the State Street Mile as an onsite event this year was necessary. But as for thousands of other road races across the country, taking it virtual was their next best option.
"We encourage every person, family and dog who runs, jogs or walks, to participate in their safe virtual State Street Mile, [as] an opportunity to have fun and get outside,” she said.
Like years before, according to Rheinschild, this year’s event will raise funds for the Crime Victim Emergency Fund.
The registration fee is $15 per person for the Ranked Mile or Dog Mile; the Family Mile is $5 per person.
Online registration for the virtual State Street Mile 2020 opens Wednesday, June 10, at and can be accessed via www.sbmile.com/register
