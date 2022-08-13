SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Hancock College Foundation names new board president
Longtime Santa Maria philanthropist Maggi Daane has been elected to a two-year term as president of the Hancock College Foundation Board of Directors.
As president, Daane will help the foundation work toward building a $10 million fund to support the Hancock Promise, with more than $6.6 million already received in gifts and pledges.
The Hancock Foundation funds the Hancock Promise, which pays to cover eligible students' first-year tuition. The foundation also works to provide other scholarships, and helps fund additional projects at the college.
"It's an honor to be selected as the foundation's next board chair," Daane said. "I look forward to continuing to promote the great work of the foundation for the benefit of the students it supports. We have important work ahead of us."
The board is made up of over 25 community members from the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys. Daane joined the board in 2017.
Daane has long been active in philanthropy throughout the community, currently serving on the Santa Barbara County Board of Education. She previously served on various boards and councils, including the Women's Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County, Orcutt Children's Arts Foundation, Santa Maria Valley Boys and Girls Club, North County Special Olympics and more.
"Maggi Daane is a tireless advocate for education in our community," said Jon Hooten, executive director of college advancement. "As our new board chair, she will provide excellent leadership as we continue providing scholarships and the Hancock Promise to the communities we serve."
Other officers on the foundation board include Vice President Judith Dale, Secretary Debra Hood and Treasurer Judy Frost.
To learn more about the Hancock College Foundation and its mission, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/foundation.
SANTA MARIA
Police Department to host career open house
The Santa Maria Police Department will host an open house for those interested in exploring law enforcement careers later this month.
Police Chief Marc Schneider is inviting potential recruits as well as those from other departments to visit the department, located at 1111 W. Betteravia Road, during an open house from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
Those interested in attending can RSVP with Chrissy Alvarez at 805-928-3781, ext. 2144, or via email at joinsmpd@cityofsantamaria.org.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Neal Taylor Nature Center ‘going batty’ with live bat exhibit
The Neal Taylor Nature Center is inviting members of the public to "go batty" with its newest California myotis exhibit and live program that features a guided talk about the local bat population and chance to watch them come out to feed.
A series of live presentations are slated for the next three Saturdays: Aug. 13 at 7:45 p.m.; Aug. 20 at 7:35 a.m.; and Aug. 27 at 7:25 p.m.
According to Center Executive Director Julie McDonald, close to 600 bats identified by Santa Barbara Natural History Museum biologist Paul Collins as California myotis — or micro bats — fly into two separate bat boxes located on the property, which are part of the live exhibit for viewing.
The center's first bat box sits at approximately 3 feet by 1 1/2 feet and was designed, built and erected in October 2013 by Nature Center volunteer Michael Marlow.
The box is suspended between two poles 16 feet off the ground and is located behind the garage of the Nature Center in the native garden.
McDonald said Marlow built a second bat “condo” five years later at the southeast end of the native garden to accommodate the center's expanding bat population.
Guano has accumulated under the bat boxes, and McDonald noted visitors should not go near the guano.
For more information, contact the center at 805-693-0691 or email McDonald at Julie@clnaturecenter.org.