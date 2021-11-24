SANTA MARIA
Guests evacuated from motel after underground pipe breaks, leaks gas
Several guests staying at a Santa Maria motel were evacuated Wednesday after an underground gas pipe broke, resulting in a leak that was detected near the building, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.
The hotel guests were evacuated after the leak was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the Colonial Motel, located in the 1800 block of South Broadway, according to Battalion Chief Evan Scott.
Several emergency units were called to the scene, including Santa Maria Police and Fire personnel, American Medical Response ambulances and workers from Southern California Gas Co.
After firefighters arrived on scene, Scott said the hotel guests had begun evacuating themselves as a precautionary measure. No injuries were reported.
Scott said the "benign" leak was the result of a corroded pipe which seeped up from the ground. Workers contained the leak in about 30 minutes.
SANTA MARIA
Library launches adult winter reading program
The Santa Maria Public Library is encouraging residents to break out their books for the second Winter Adult Reading Program all next month.
During the program, participants who read a total of 600 minutes — or 10 hours — between Dec. 1 and 31 will be able to select a book from a preselected list as a prize, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Book prizes will be available for pickup from Jan. 3 to 15 at the Main Branch Library, located at 421 S. McClelland St. The branch is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
As of this week, library patrons can register for the Adult Reading Program online through the reading challenge software Beanstack via cityofsantamaria.beanstack.org.
Questions may be directed to the library information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
LOMPOC
Nominations sought for 27th annual holiday decoration contest
The Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission is accepting nominations for the 27th annual holiday decoration contest.
Nominations of Lompoc houses, apartments, businesses and other buildings with outdoor holiday decorations are welcomed for consideration. Nominees must be inside Lompoc city limits.
Prize winners will be chosen by Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission judges who will begin judging starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, over the course of several hours.
All nominees are asked to turn on their holiday lights before judging.
Holiday decoration contest nominations must be submitted by noon Thursday, Dec. 9.
To nominate, contact Brooke at 805-875-8021, and provide the address of the nominee. Nominations also may be made via email to b_capshaw@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County seeks visions of environmental justice
Three Santa Barbara County agencies are calling for artwork that expresses what environmental justice means to county residents for use in county documents, and the five top artists will receive honorariums or scholarships.
County Planning and Development Department’s Long Range Planning Division and Community Services Department’s Sustainability Division are collaborating with the County Office of Arts & Culture in the call for art.
Three selected artists will receive a $500 honorarium, and two student artists will be awarded $250 scholarships.
Selected works also may be used in the state-mandated Environmental Justice Element of the County Comprehensive Plan, which expresses the community’s development goals and land use policies, said a county spokeswoman.
The goal is to expand community understanding and awareness of environmental and climate issues and allow residents to share perspectives and experiences about living in Santa Barbara County.
“Environmental justice” is defined as the fair treatment of people of all races, cultures and incomes with respect to development, adoption, implementation and enforcement of land use and environmental laws, regulations and policies, the spokeswoman said.
Themes for artworks may include air, water, transportation, utilities, housing, food access and recreation as they relate to justice or injustice, but works should focus only on unincorporated areas of the county, not those within city limits.
Jan. 10 is the deadline for artists living in the county to electronically submit art in any media at www.sbac.ca.gov/environmental-justice.
For more information about the Environmental Justice Element, go to countyofsb.org/plndev/projects/Environmental_Justice_Element.sbc.