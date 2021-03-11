SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Guadalupe woman identified in fatal vehicle collision near Gaviota Tunnel
A 21-year-old Guadalupe woman killed Wednesday in a rollover collision along Highway 101 was identified by sheriff's officials Thursday.
Gloria Ashley De Nova Morales was driving her 2007 Lexus southbound near the Gaviota Tunnel around 6:45 a.m. when she allowed her vehicle to travel onto the shoulder and down a dirt embankment before colliding with a tree, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.
Morales, who was the vehicle's only occupant, died on scene. Heavy extrication was required to remove her from the vehicle, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, and Morales was wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash, according to Rogers, who said the collision remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP Buellton Office at 805-688-5551.
SANTA MARIA
1 person sustains gunshot wound during robbery at residence
A person sustained a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound during a robbery reported Wednesday at a residence near the intersection East Alvin Avenue and North College Drive in Santa Maria, according to a police spokesman.
The incident was reported shortly before 8 p.m. and, upon arrival, officers located a shooting victim, who was not identified, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa, who added the person was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Through an investigation, officers learned that the suspect produced a gun and shot the victim during the course of a robbery, although police did not identify any property that was taken.
Detectives established a crime scene near the area, but the scene was later impacted by rainy weather, according to Flaa, who did not provide any suspect details.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Detective's Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
LOMPOC
Utility payment nonacceptance period extended indefinitely
Lompoc city officials have extended the time period they are unable to accept utility payments, according to a spokeswoman.
Staff initially announced that between Feb. 8 and March 8, neither phone nor online bill payments could be made due to the fact the city was transitioning to a new financial management system.
Unforeseen issues with the transition triggered the need for a longer time period in which utility payments would not be accepted, the spokeswoman said.
The transition marks one of the final phases in the implementation of the Munis Financial Management System, a process that began in 2017. Features of the new system include an online payment portal and updates to utility billing and treasury operations. The rollout is expected to be finalized in mid-2022.
Utility billing staff will update customers as soon as they have determined when the new online bill pay system will be up and running as they work to resolve the issue.
During the extended transition, staff will not be available to answer phone calls or return messages, and utility customers are asked not to leave voicemail messages in an effort to pay their bills.
Bill payments can be mailed to the city or placed in a utility payment drop box but won’t be processed until after the new system is live. Cash payments are not recommended in the drop box or mail.
There are currently no penalties for late utility bill payments and no utility disconnections due to the ongoing pandemic, according to city officials.
Customers who would like to stop or start utility service during the extended transition can email utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
For more information and updates, visit www.cityoflompoc.com or the city's social media channels.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Firefighters remind residents to change clocks, check batteries
Lompoc city firefighters are reminding residents to change smoke detector and carbon-monoxide detector batteries after setting clocks ahead one hour for Daylight Saving Time on Sunday.
The national “Change Your Clock, Change Your Battery” campaign urges people to change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon-monoxide detectors at least twice a year at the start and end of Daylight Saving Time.
A working smoke detector provides an early warning of a fire, and gives people the critical extra seconds needed to escape.
After putting new batteries in a smoke detector, residents should make sure the detector is working by activating the safety test button.
The Lompoc City Fire Department recommends testing smoke detectors at least once a month. If there is any doubt regarding the working condition of a smoke detector, it is best to replace it.
Although smoke detectors are in most American homes, many do not work because the battery is dead. Dead batteries are responsible for about 25% of smoke alarm failures, according to the National Fire Protection Association.