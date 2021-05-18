SANTA MARIA
Guadalupe man shot to death near North Lincoln and West Mill streets
A 19-year-old Guadalupe man was shot and killed Sunday following a verbal altercation near North Lincoln and West Mill streets in Santa Maria.
Officers responding to a reported shooting shortly after 2 a.m. discovered Mario Angel Merino Gonzalez near the intersection, lying in the middle of the street, with gunshot wounds, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An initial investigation revealed that the shooter, who wasn't identified, produced a firearm and shot Gonzalez following a verbal altercation with a group of people, according to Flaa.
No suspect information was available as of Monday, according to Flaa.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or call the tip line at ext. 2677.
LOMPOC
City to hold special council meeting on Thursday
The Lompoc City Council will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the city's allocation of American Rescue Plan Act relief funds.
Lompoc is set to receive $13.19 million in community improvement funds through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Areas that could receive funding include the city's fire and police departments, public works, library, and parks and recreation divisions.
Community members were asked to prioritize funding areas in an online survey, which will be presented to the Lompoc City Council during the special meeting.
Residents can attend the meeting in person at Lompoc City Hall, or watch the TAP TV broadcast on Channel 23 as well as on the city's website at www.cityoflompoc.com. The meeting also can be heard on KPEG 100.9 FM.
During the meeting, residents can provide additional feedback in person or by calling 805-875-8201 during times slated for public comment.
Public comments may be sent via email by 4 p.m. Thursday to s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks offers outdoor ukulele lessons for residents 50 and up
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is offering ukulele rentals and outdoor ukulele lessons for residents age 50 and up this summer, a city spokesman said Friday.
Participants will learn to play chords, melodies and familiar songs, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Lessons begin June 1 and will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the patio of the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, located at 510 E. Park Ave.
Those interested in joining can register at cityofsantamaria.org/register.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Mid-State Fair looking for local musical acts
California Mid-State Fair is taking applications online from bands and singers who want to perform at this year’s fair July 21 to Aug. 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center.
The fair will book acts from any genre for its multiple stages but is primarily looking for bands and singers performing country, rock, pop and soul music, a Mid-State Fair spokesman said.
To apply, visit www.midstatefair.com. The deadline to apply is May 31.
Mid-State Fair is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year with the theme “Can’t Wait to See You.”