SANTA MARIA
Guadalupe man sentenced to 15 years to life for 2018 shooting death
A Guadalupe man last month was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder charges stemming from a gang-related shooting that killed a 37-year-old man and injured two others on Santa Maria's West Bethel Street in 2018.
Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Patricia Kelly sentenced Agustin Flores-Huitron, 20, on Dec. 8 after he pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder and gang charges on Nov. 3, according to records.
Kelly sentenced Flores-Huitron to 15 years to life in prison for murder, seven years for attempted murder and three years for a firearm enhancement. He was 17 at the time of the shooting.
Additionally, he received two years for a felony assault charge while in custody in October 2019, which will be served concurrently with his other sentence.
Lea Villegas, Flores-Huitron's public defender, did not respond to questions seeking comment.
Santa Maria Police responded to a report of a man down in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane at about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 2, 2018, and upon arrival, located an unresponsive Salomon Morales Robles, of Santa Maria, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two more people, a male and a female, were also injured in the shooting and were located minutes later at a nearby home by a Santa Maria Police officer responding to a residential burglary call in the 1900 block of South Ybarra Avenue, court records show.
Adelina Pozos, Morales' widow, read a statement at sentencing, calling her husband the "most caring, loving and hardworking man."
"To have a loved one's life carelessly taken in an instant and in such a brutal way, I believe, is something that the entire family will not recover from," Pozos said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Work on Hwy 101 near Alisal burn moved up
Repair work on a Highway 101 shoulder damaged following the Alisal fire was moved up from its expected start Monday and began at 2 p.m. Friday, a spokesman for Caltrans District 5 said.
The northbound right-hand lane will be closed 24 hours a day for a three-week period south of Mariposa Reina, where construction will take place behind a protective barrier that will include temporary striping and will accommodate bicycles.
Delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes, Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said.
In addition to replacing a damaged portion of the shoulder with a new structural section, the work will include restoring damaged culverts and drainage channels, Shivers said.
John Madonna Construction of San Luis Obispo is the contractor for the $4.5 million project.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5 or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318.
SANTA MARIA
Small businesses invited to webinar with state, federal agencies
The city of Santa Maria is partnering with the State Controller's Office to host a small business webinar for local business owners about the resources available to them from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 12.
Attendees can learn about the federal, state and local programs to assist their businesses, including grants, loans, contracting opportunities and more, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Along with State Controller Betty T. Yee, speakers from various agencies will be present to offer expertise, including the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Small Business Administration, California Department of General Services, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Office of the Small Business Advocate and State Franchise Tax Board.
Registration for the free Zoom webinar is available at bit.ly/3sfa9O1.
Questions may be directed to State Controller's Office spokeswoman Jennifer Hanson at 916-324-2709 or SCOComm@sco.ca.gov, or to the City Manager’s Office at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
SANTA MARIA
Adults invited to make DIY body scrubs at Main Branch Library
The Santa Maria Public Library's Adult Services department will host a DIY workshop from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 where residents can make their own salt and sugar body scrubs.
The workshop will take place in Shepard Hall at the Main Branch Library, located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Attendees will learn how to mix natural ingredients to make two different homemade body scrubs, with all materials provided by the library.
Registration for the free event is required online via the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8562. Spaces are limited.
Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.