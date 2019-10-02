AVILA BEACH
Guadalupe man killed in crash on Hwy 101
A Guadalupe man was killed Tuesday near Avila Beach after his car veered off Highway 101 and collided with a large oak tree.
Just after 9:35 a.m., Arturo Estrada-Aguilera Jr., 44, was driving northbound on the left-hand lane of Highway 101 at about 70 to 75 mph when his vehicle abruptly crossed both lanes and left the roadway according to the California Highway Patrol.
His vehicle hit a large oak tree head-on near the Avila Beach Drive offramp, CHP spokesman Michael Poelking said.
Estrada-Aguilera, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed in the crash, Poelking said.
SANTA MARIA
Student-run pumpkin patch open at Los Flores Ranch Park
The student-run experimental pumpkin patch at Los Flores Ranch Park is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each Friday to Sunday through Oct. 27, with the last entry allowed at 6 p.m.
In addition to selling pumpkins and fresh produce grown by local high school students, The Patch features a corn maze, food vendors, an agricultural exhibit, an animal exhibit, life-size games, live music and a craft area for kids.
The month-long event creates a platform for students to showcase their hard work and provide families of all backgrounds with a budget-friendly and family-oriented fall attraction, an event spokeswoman said.
The Patch is a partnership between the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and Betteravia Farms to provide free agricultural education programs to more than 60 high school students in the Santa Maria Valley.
Students participate in monthly workdays and outreach programs to gain experience in land and crop production, leadership, teamwork and commitment, the spokesman said.
For this year's patch, students grew three acres of pumpkins, two acres of corn and an assortment of produce.
Special events vary by week, and the calendar of events can be seen at www.thepatchsantamaria.com.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA MARIA
City plans meeting to address northwest-side issues
Santa Maria officials will hold a community meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8, to address issues in the northwest part of the city at the Santa Maria Foursquare Church, 709 N. Curryer St.
The intent of the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., is for city staff to hear from residents in the northwest section of the city about the issues and concerns they have in their neighborhoods.
Mayor Alice Patino and city staff will briefly talk about enhancements to municipal services. Following that, the meeting will move to another room for questions directed toward various department representatives.
For purposes of the meeting, the northwest neighborhood is defined as Broadway on the east, Fesler Street to the south and Blosser Road to the west.
The scheduled meeting will be the second neighborhood town hall held by city officials in recent months.
In late August, the city held a meeting at Christian Family Church of God to seek input on issues affecting residents in the northeast part of Santa Maria.
Those with questions are asked to contact Public Information Officer Mark van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.