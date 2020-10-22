County Lines: Grover Beach man identified as possible Lopez Lake drowning victim

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Grover Beach man identified as possible Lopez Lake drowning victim
A Grover Beach man was identified on Wednesday as the victim of a possible drowning that occurred at Lopez Lake on Sunday.
San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies received a call of a possible drowning in the area of the lake known as Lopez Arm shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.
Witnesses reported that a family member, identified as 39-year-old David Sanchez, went into the water to help a relative who appeared to be in distress.
The relative made it to safety, but Sanchez went under the water and never reappeared, Cipolla said.
Sheriff's deputies responded, along with Cal Fire and divers from the Sheriff's Underwater Search and Recovery Team, but could not locate Sanchez due to zero visibility conditions in the water.
Divers returned to the lake at about 4 p.m. Tuesday to resume their search and discovered Sanchez's body in approximately 47 feet of water, Cipolla said.
An autopsy is planned this week to determine the manner and cause of Sanchez's death.
SANTA YNEZ
Fire on Armour Ranch Road held to 5 acres
Investigators are looking for the cause of a wildfire that broke out about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of Armour Ranch Road in Santa Ynez, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
County Fire rolled a full vegetation fire response, including engines, bulldozers, aircraft, water tenders and hand crews, and the first units on the scene found 1 to 2 acres of light fuel burning in a field, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Los Padres National Forest also sent engines to the scene.
Firefighters laid hose into the field and around the flames while hitting them with water, assisted by water drops from Copter 308 from the Air Support Unit, Bertucelli said.
Forward progress was stopped in less than half an hour, with an estimated 3 to 5 acres burned.
No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, Bertucelli said.
SANTA MARIA
New cycle of COVID-19 grants opens for small businesses
The Santa Barbara Foundation has announced an additional cycle of the Small Business Grant Program offered by the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund in partnership with the city of Santa Maria.
Applications will be accepted through Oct. 28 for the grants designed to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a foundation spokeswoman said.
The Santa Maria and Santa Barbara Foundation partnership will support grants of up to $7,500 to qualifying small businesses located within the city of Santa Maria as they reopen and adapt to operating under public health guidelines.
Santa Maria is committing $125,000 to the effort, and grants will be available until funds are depleted.
The Santa Barbara Better Together Fund was set up at the Santa Barbara Foundation in March as a committee-advised fund with an initial $500,000 donation from Deckers Brands.
The advisory committee is made up of representatives from Deckers and the Santa Barbara Foundation and other local individuals who vote on the distribution of funds.
For more information in English and Spanish, visit www.sbfoundation.org/covid-19-business-community-resources/.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Native American singing, dancing to highlight virtual Chumash Culture Day
This year's Chumash Culture Day featuring California-style Native American singing and dancing, is set to go virtual on Friday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. via Facebook Live. The 14th annual event is free and open to all ages.
In years past, the cultural event has included arts and crafts and a traditional hand-game tournament at the Tribal Hall on the Santa Ynez Reservation, however, due to COVID-19 safety concerns associated with hosting special events, the tribe has adapted Culture Day to an online format, a spokesman said.
The virtual format will begin with an opening blessing, followed by the honoring of a Santa Ynez Chumash elder. A variety of California-style Native American singing and dancing performances will be aired before closing with a video featuring highlights from past Chumash Culture Days.
To access the live event, go to https://www.facebook.com/SYChumashCultureDay2020
For more information, call the Santa Ynez Chumash Tribal Hall at 805-688-7997.
