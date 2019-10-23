SANTA BARBARA
Granados announces her run for 37th Assembly District seat
Elsa Granados, the 22-year executive director of the nonprofit Standing Together to End Sexual Assault, announced Tuesday she is running for the 37th Assembly District seat currently held by Monique Limón.
Granados said she is running to advocate for social equality and women’s rights and to protect the coastline and environment.
Limón is giving up her 37th District seat to run for the open 19th Senate District, where Hannah-Beth Jackson is termed out.
Granados said she believes in common sense government and fiscal responsibility.
“I’ve seen first hand the struggles people in our district face as well the successes,” Granados said. “We need an even playing field and equal protections for all Californians.
“Making a difference and standing up for everyone in our community has always been my priority, and that’s what I’ll do in Sacramento,” she continued.
If elected, Granados pledged to expand affordable housing, create jobs, strengthen education and stop offshore drilling.
A longtime Central Coast resident, she serves on the board of the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee.
The 37th Assembly District includes the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos and extends southeast as far as Oxnard and the outskirts of Moorpark and Simi Valley.
For more information, visit www.elsagranados.com/.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
High temperatures to continue through Friday
Northern Santa Barbara County will mostly see temperatures in the 90s from Santa Ynez to Santa Maria through the end of the week, as offshore winds create a high-pressure system over the region.
As the dry offshore winds begin weakening over the weekend, temperatures through the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys will cool significantly on Saturday, Sunday and into next week.
On Tuesday, Santa Maria’s temperature hit a high of 97 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
The temperature was 4 degrees shy of the record for the day, which was 101 degrees in 1929, and 24 degrees hotter than average.
The high temperatures prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for the county, which was in place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
In Santa Maria, temperatures are expected to be 86 on Wednesday, 95 on Thursday, 91 on Friday, 83 on Saturday and 75 on Sunday.
Lows will begin the week in the high 50s and trend toward mid-40s by the end of the weekend.
High temperatures in Lompoc are forecast to be 83 on Wednesday, 92 on Thursday, 86 on Friday and 73 on Saturday. Lows should range between the mid-50s and mid-40s.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, high temperatures will drop to 95 on Wednesday and 94 on Thursday, rise to 98 on Friday then slide to 94 on Saturday and 82 on Sunday.
SANTA MARIA
CHP and DEA host National Take Back Day
The Drug Enforcement Administration and Santa Maria Area Office of the California Highway Patrol are hosting National Take Back Day on Oct. 26, giving the public an opportunity to dispose of any unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs.
The event will take place between 10 a.m and 2 p.m. at the Santa Maria Department of Motor Vehicles office, located at 523 S. McClelland St.
It’s the 18th such event in nine years and is meant to prevent pill abuse and theft.
The service is free and anonymous, and no questions will be asked, officials said.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Americans turned in nearly 469 tons of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the agency and law enforcement partners across the country.
In its previous 17 Take Back events, the agency and its partners collected a total of approximately 11.8 million pounds of pills.
According to the agency, medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse and significantly contribute to accidental poisonings and overdoses.
Previous methods for disposing unused medicines, such as flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash, pose a potential safety and health hazard, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health.