SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Goleta, Santa Ynez Valley libraries ending late book fees in act of goodwill
The Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries will stop issuing late fees for overdue materials starting this summer, according to Goleta city officials.
The decision to eliminate late fees, which was unanimously approved by the Goleta City Council on April 6 upon the recommendation of the Library Advisory Commission, extends to existing fines that also will be forgiven.
Beginning July 1, patrons will be billed for items that are 30 days past due, and no overdue fines will be charged, a city spokeswoman said.
After materials are 30 days past due, the library will send out mailed notices to patrons. Once materials are 60 days past due, patrons will be billed for full replacement costs, city officials said. At 63 days past due, and $40 or more in fees, the library will forward the patron's account to a collection agency, and a $10 nonrefundable service charge will be added to the library account.
Goleta Valley Library director Allison Gray said she is "grateful to the City Council for taking this action."
"It will open up the wonderful services offered by our library system to those who could not previously make use of them and ensure that we are being inclusive in offering our services to everyone," Gray said.
According to numerous studies, eliminating fines increases goodwill between patrons and library staff and did not lead to an increase in late book returns, said city officials, noting that a number of libraries across the country have taken this step and found that it not only increased their circulation but brought back the people who most needed the library.
To read the City Council staff report, visit https://tinyurl.com/3xhszama.
The library system continues to offer sidewalk service at local branches from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
For more information on library services and ongoing virtual programming, visit www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org
GOLETA VALLEY
Cottage Hospital taking Pfizer vaccine appointments
Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is taking online appointments through Sunday, April 17, at the drive-up vaccination clinic located on the hospital campus.
The hospital has 10,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available this week for those age 16 and over — 8,500 first-dose appointments and 1,500 second-dose appointments.
Those from ages 16 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent at the clinic.
Appointments are required and must be made in advance at myturn.ca.gov, the state's third-party appointment scheduling system.
After completing eligibility information in MyTurn, residents may find language at the top of the screen stating, “No appointments are available." Those residents should scroll down to see additional appointment options under "Other Locations," which is where Cottage Health appointments can be found.
For more vaccination clinic details, visit cottagehealth.org/covid19
SANTA MARIA
Mayor Alice Patino urges residents to conserve water
The National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation kicked off this month, with Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino encouraging residents to come together to conserve water.
"This friendly competition is an easy way for our community to come together to help the environment and to save water, electricity and natural resources," Patino said in a video announcement about the event.
Residents interested in committing to long-term conservation of water can visit mywaterpledge.com and commit to goals like repairing leaky faucets, shortening showers and powering down to save electricity, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Cities with the highest rate of participation for their population category will win the competition. Residents could receive $50,000 in eco-friendly prizes, such as a new 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for a nonprofit organization in their town.
Participants also can earn free promotional items from the Santa Maria Utilities Department by bringing their pledge confirmation email and a photo ID by the department office, according to van de Kamp.
The Utilities Department is located at 2065 E. Main St., and hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.