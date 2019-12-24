County Lines: Give blood, get dinner and a movie at Vitalant's Gift of Blood Drive

SANTA MARIA
Give blood, get dinner and a movie at Vitalant's Gift of Blood Drive
The annual Gift of Blood Drive has returned to Santa Maria, and this year donors will receive $20 toward dinner and a movie when they give blood.
Now in its 33rd year, the blood drive is organized by Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) and will be available from now through Dec. 31 to receive blood donations at the Santa Maria Donation Center located at 1700 S. Broadway St.
After giving blood, donors will receive a $10 certificate to F. McLintocks Saloon and a $10 movie pass through Vitalant’s Donor Rewards Store.
To be eligible, donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, be in good general health, not be under the influence of alcohol or recreational drugs and bring photo identification.
Sixteen- and 17-year-old donors need a signed parental consent form that’s available online at vitalant.org.
Additionally, Vitalant recommends donors eat within two hours of donation and drink plenty of water 24 to 48 hours before arriving.
Platelet donors should avoid aspirin and/or aspirin-containing products 48 hours prior to donation. Double red cell donors must meet certain height and weight requirements.
The donation process takes about an hour from the time a donor arrives to the time they leave. The actual donation time is about 10 minutes.
Vitalant collected more than 800 pints of blood over a two-week period during last year's blood drive, Kieman said.
For more information, visit vitalant.org/Donate/Donate-Blood-Overview.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
College School, Solvang Elementary named California Distinguished Schools
Two Santa Ynez Valley schools were among five from Santa Barbara County that were named 2020 California Distinguished Schools, according to an announcement from State Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond.
College School in Santa Ynez from the College School District and Solvang Elementary School from the Solvang School District earned the honor along with schools in Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara.
Representatives from College and Solvang schools will receive the awards Feb. 10 at the 2020 California School Recognition Program Awards Ceremony at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.
"We are proud of the exceptional education programs and practices at these school sites," said Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “This award highlights their outstanding work, and we are thrilled their work resulted in this recognition.”
The Distinguished Schools program recognizes schools based on performance and progress on the state indicators as specified on the California School Dashboard, including test scores, suspension rates, and conditions and climate.
Elementary schools and secondary schools are recognized in alternate years, so award winners hold the title for two years.
Every year, two of California's Distinguished Schools winners are also eligible for the National Elementary and Secondary Education Act Distinguished Schools Award.
A list of past California Distinguished Schools in Santa Barbara County can be found at http://teacherprograms.sbceo.org/distinguished-school-awards/.
LOMPOC
LUSD open enrollment period underway
Students in Lompoc Unified School District who wish to attend a school other than their school of residence during the 2020-21 school year must have a parent or guardian apply for a transfer during the district's open enrollment period, which will continue through Jan. 15.
Students already enrolled with a transfer need not reapply to remain at their present school. However, matriculation from elementary to middle school or from middle to high school will require the submission of a new transfer application.
Although every effort is made to keep families together, siblings are not guaranteed approval, according to LUSD, and an application must be submitted even if the family already has a child attending a school other than the family's neighborhood school.
Transportation will not be provided for students who attend school on an approved intra-district transfer attendance application.
Applications can be accessed at www.lusd.org or picked up at the LUSD receptionist desk at 1301 North A St. For more information, call the attendance office at 805-742-3244.