County Lines: Give blood, get dinner and a movie at Vitalant's Gift of Blood Drive

"We are proud of the exceptional education programs and practices at these school sites," said Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “This award highlights their outstanding work, and we are thrilled their work resulted in this recognition.”

The Distinguished Schools program recognizes schools based on performance and progress on the state indicators as specified on the California School Dashboard, including test scores, suspension rates, and conditions and climate.

Elementary schools and secondary schools are recognized in alternate years, so award winners hold the title for two years.

Every year, two of California's Distinguished Schools winners are also eligible for the National Elementary and Secondary Education Act Distinguished Schools Award.

A list of past California Distinguished Schools in Santa Barbara County can be found at http://teacherprograms.sbceo.org/distinguished-school-awards/.

