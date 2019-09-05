LOMPOC
Lompoc girl walking to school injured when hit by car
A 12-year-old girl was injured Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in a Lompoc intersection while walking to school.
The incident occurred around 7:40 a.m. at West Chestnut Avenue and North M Street.
Lompoc Police officers responded to the collision and reportedly found the driver of the vehicle still at the scene, while the young girl was lying unconscious in the street.
The injured girl was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, and, as of 4:30 p.m., had been sent to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Witnesses at the scene said the child and her mother were crossing the street on their way to school, police reported.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
“Alcohol or drugs do not appear to play a part in this collision,” read a portion of a statement from the Lompoc Police Department. “Lompoc [police] officers are investigating to see if the driver was on her cell phone or hands-free device at the time of the collision.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision is encouraged by police to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
SANTA MARIA
Gym plans fundraiser for cyclist injured in Orcutt crash
A Santa Maria gym will hold a fundraiser Saturday to cover the costs of physical therapy and training for a man injured earlier this year in an Orcutt bike crash.
The fundraiser, titled “Sweat for a Cause,” will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Custom Workouts, 2125 S. Broadway, Suite 108. The cost is $30.
Dennis Fidel suffered a spinal injury in May after he fell off his bike while riding in the Orcutt hills.
He was airlifted out of the hills by a CalSTAR helicopter and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
Since then, Fidel has made progress toward regaining mobility but will require months of physical therapy and training to complete his recovery, said Michele LaPorga, who is organizing the fundraiser.
SANTA MARIA
City firefighters to commemorate 9/11 attacks
To honor those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and recognize Americans who continue to protect the nation, the Santa Maria Fire Department will commemorate the 18th anniversary of the attacks with a ceremony at each of the city's five fire stations.
Each of the ceremonies will begin at 7:20 a.m.
The commemoration ceremony is modeled after recommended protocols established by the International Fire Service and adopted by the Fire Chiefs of Santa Barbara County, a department spokesman said.
The city's fire stations are located at:
Fire Station 1, 300 W. Cook St.
Fire Station 2, 416 W. Carmen Lane
Fire Station 3, 2305 N. Preisker Lane
Fire Station 4, 2637 S. College Drive
Fire Station 5, 1670 E. Donovan Road
Members of the public as well as firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel and military personnel are invited to attend, the spokesman said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Foodbank to receive donations collected at Vons, Albertsons
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has been selected a charity partner for the Albertsons and Vons Foundation annual “Hunger Is” campaign to eradicate child hunger and will receive all the donations collected from the two markets’ locations in the county through Sept. 30.
The campaign encourages shoppers to donate while checking out at Albertsons and Vons stores, and funds distributed to Foodbank will improve its child nutrition programs and support the distribution of fresh produce and healthy food to families.
“This gift will have a tremendous impact on our program,” said Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin.
Currently, the Foodbank distributes 10 million pounds of food — half of that fresh produce — annually to over 190,000 county residents, and 40% of those helped are children.
Participating Albertsons and Vons locations in Santa Barbara County include:
• Albertsons, 2320 S. Broadway, Santa Maria
• Vons, 817 E. Main St., Santa Maria
• Albertsons, 1120 E. Clark Ave., Orcutt
• Vons, 729 North H St., Lompoc
• Albertsons, 1500 North H St., Lompoc
• Albertsons, 222 E. Highway 246, Buellton
Other participating market locations are in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria.