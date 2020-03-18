County Lines: Gaviota Tunnel work, lane closures delayed by weather

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Gaviota Tunnel work, lane closures delayed by weather
Emergency work to repair a drainage system and perform erosion control near an embankment at the Gaviota Tunnel has been postponed by poor weather conditions, said a Caltrans spokesman.
Lane closures were scheduled to begin next week to accommodate the work, the spokesman said.
Now, the northbound left lane of Highway 101 will be closed from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, April 6 through Friday, April 10, weather permitting.
The Gaviota Roadside Rest Areas also will be closed 24 hours a day from Monday, April 6, through Friday, April 10, the spokesman said.
Souza Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $333,000 project.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, l Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
SANTA YNEZ
Star Drugs to shutter its doors April 24
Longtime Santa Ynez store Star Drugs, announced that they will be closing their doors April 24, ending a 20-year run as the local community's independent pharmacy.
In a written statement made via social media on March 9, owners Steven and Joan Reden explained that they are closing shop to enter retirement. They look forward to new adventures with family and friends.
"We are proud that our independent drug store flourished within this difficult economic climate as our industry has evolved," the couple wrote. "We enjoyed serving you with the accuracy, attention and care which you expected and deserved. We realize that a family-owned business plays a vital role in the fabric of a community and know the unique nature of our store will be missed."
Customer files and prescriptions will be transferred to and managed by the new CVS in Solvang.