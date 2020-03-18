County Lines: Gaviota Tunnel work, lane closures delayed by weather

In a written statement made via social media on March 9, owners Steven and Joan Reden explained that they are closing shop to enter retirement. They look forward to new adventures with family and friends.

"We are proud that our independent drug store flourished within this difficult economic climate as our industry has evolved," the couple wrote. "We enjoyed serving you with the accuracy, attention and care which you expected and deserved. We realize that a family-owned business plays a vital role in the fabric of a community and know the unique nature of our store will be missed."