SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Gasoline prices finally ease off from record high
After weeks of relentless increases, gasoline prices finally dipped a little over the past week as gas stockpiles rose and refinery production increased, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.
In Santa Barbara County, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell by 8 cents Thursday morning to $5.89 from the record high it reached March 29, Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe said.
That’s still 60 cents higher than it was last month and $1.97 higher than at this time last year, according to Auto Club statistics.
“Despite reports of flaring and delayed restarts at two local refineries, the Energy Information Administration is reporting that refinery utilization rates on the West Coast are at more than 90%, which is a seven-month high point,” Shupe said.
“This has allowed gasoline stockpiles to surge by a million barrels over the previous week, although Oil Price Information Service reports the stockpile level is still below normal levels for this time of year,” he added.
The highest price for self-serve regular gasoline in the eight areas monitored by Weekend Gas Watch was $5.92 in both the Ventura and the Los Angeles-Long Beach metropolitan areas.
The lowest average price of $5.84 per gallon was reported in the Bakersfield and Riverside metropolitan areas.
The average price for a gallon of regular Thursday in California was $5.81, which is 9 cents lower than last week, while the average national price was $4.15, or 8 cents lower than a week ago.
LOMPOC
Oceanside man pleads guilty to manslaughter in shooting on North Third Street
An Oceanside man on Thursday pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in connection to a shooting that killed a 34-year-old man on North Third Street in November.
Daniel Michael Birdsell, 21, pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter and admitted to personally using a firearm after initially pleading not guilty to murder during an arraignment before Superior Court Judge Von Deroian on Dec. 2, according to Santa Barbara County Supervising Deputy District Attorney Lara Clinton.
Birdsell was also charged with three sentencing enhancements, including committing great bodily injury in commission of a felony, although they were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
He is scheduled for a sentencing hearing before Judge Deroian at 8:30 a.m. May 19 in Department 1 of Superior Court in Lompoc. Birdsell faces 15 years in state prison, according to Clinton.
Birdsell's attorney Erica Sutherland did not repond to request for comment Friday.
Officers responded to a report of the shooting at 2:17 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 200 block of South Third Street, where they located the victim, identified as Jordan Savard, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.
Arias added that medics attempted life-saving measures on Savard, but he died on the way to a local trauma center.
Birdsell fled the scene and was arrested the next day, Nov. 30, by Oceanside Police on suspicion of Savard's shooting death. He was subsequently booked into Lompoc Jail.
Officials haven't provided a reason for the shooting, but Lompoc Police do not believe it is gang-related.
LOMPOC
Lompoc man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of 26-day-old daughter
A Lompoc man pleaded guilty last month to a manslaughter charge in the death of his 26-day-old daughter in May 2019 and is set to be sentenced Monday.
Jose Ramirez Jr., 30, pleaded guilty March 28 to a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of his daughter, Evelyn, who died on May 19, 2019, according to Santa Barbara County Superior Court records.
The plea came almost three years since Ramirez was arrested on May 23, 2019, in exchange for dropping murder and child endangerment charges. Ramirez has been in custody since his arrest, records show.
In addition, Ramirez admitted to a second violent strike enhancement, which can double his sentence. A voluntary manslaughter conviction normally carries a three-, six- or 11-year sentence.
Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg and Ramirez' attorneys, Adrian Galvan and Marianne Zawadzki, did not respond to requests for comment.
Ramirez was initially arrested on May 23, 2019, and charged the next day with murder and the second strike enhancement after he was interrogated by Lompoc Police.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges after they were upheld on Oct. 11, 2019, following a preliminary hearing in Lompoc Superior Court.
Dr. Manuel Montez, a pathologist with the Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau, conducted baby Evelyn's autopsy and testified at the preliminary hearing that an accidental drop did not result in the 9-centimeter fracture across her skull, but was instead caused by a "significantly violent force."
A sentencing hearing for Ramirez is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday in Department 7 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.