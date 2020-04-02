County Lines: Gasoline prices continue double-digit downward slide

CENTRAL COAST
Gasoline prices continue double-digit downward slide
Prices for regular gasoline in Southern California dropped by double digits for the third consecutive week as oil prices and demand for fuel continue to drop, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California's Weekend Gas Watch.
On the Central Coast, the average price Thursday for regular unleaded was $3.19, which was 11 cents lower than last week, 38 cents lower than last month and 37 cents lower than last year.
But it was higher than the other Southern California regions for which AAA listed average prices. Ventura was second-highest at $3.14 per gallon.
Thursday’s retail statewide average was $3.01 a gallon, which was 12 cents less than last week. The lowest average price among the eight regions listed in the survey was Riverside at $2.95 per gallon.
“While oil prices jumped today on the hope that Saudi Arabia and Russia can agree on production cuts, the fact remains that gasoline demand has continued to weaken,” Auto Club spokesman Jeffrey Spring said Thursday.
“California reformulated gasoline production fell by more than 25%, and inventories increased over the past week, so we expect to see retail prices continue to decline,” he said.
CALIFORNIA
PG&E customers to see energy credit on bills
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. residential customers will receive the California Climate Credit on their bills during the April billing cycle, a company spokeswoman said.
The credit totals $62.91 for customers receiving both natural gas and electric service, $27.18 for natural gas-only customers and $35.73 for electric-only customers.
California requires power plants, natural gas providers and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits from auctions managed by the California Air Resources Board.
The California Climate Credit is customers’ share of the payments from the state’s program, which is overseen by the California Public Utilities Commission.
The state’s investor-owned utilities and community choice aggregators administer the credits to customers.
The company spokesman said the credit is especially timely because many residential customers under stay-at-home orders may be using more energy than usual, which could increase their energy bills.
Laurie Giammona, PG&E senior vice president and chief customer officer, said the company realizes many customers face uncertainty and financial instability due to school and child care closures, job losses and other economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.
“We want customers to be aware that the semiannual California Climate Credit will help reduce their energy costs this month,” she said, encouraging customers to take advantage of the company’s numerous tips, tools and programs to help lower energy use and bills.
SANTA MARIA
Police investigate social media threat against Hancock College
A social media threat against Hancock College was investigated Thursday by Santa Maria Police, who determined it was posted by a local juvenile two weeks ago.
Santa Maria Police officers became aware of the social media threat against Hancock at about 3 a.m. Thursday and detectives immediately began an investigation while also alerting Hancock officials, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.
Investigators determined that a 13-year-old Santa Maria male made the threat about two weeks ago.
The threat was reportedly posted on Instagram, according to Milbourne.
Police contacted the juvenile, who admitted to posting on social media, and determined that the threat against staff and students was not credible, Silva said.
The identity of the juvenile was not released due to his age. He was not arrested, but a report has been turned over to probation, Silva said.
Hancock Police officers, who are assisting with food distribution on campus as part of the college's COVID-19 response, are at a higher level of vigilance because of the threat, according to Milbourne.
The Monday start of a project to reconstruct the northbound Highway 101 on- and offramps to create a new signalized intersection with Clark Avenue near Orcutt has been postponed a week, a Caltrans spokesman said.
Work will now begin Monday, April 13, the spokesman said.
ORCUTT
Caltrans delays ramp work a week at Clark Avenue
Motorists can still expect intermittent ramp and lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until the end of August.
The work will also include minor widening of the southbound on- and offramps and repaving Clark Avenue adjacent to the freeway.
Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $2 million project that’s expected to be completed this summer.
