SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Gas prices set new records — again
Santa Barbara County gasoline prices set another record high price Thursday morning in what has become an almost ho-hum occurrence — if it wasn’t for the impact on residents’ wallets, according to statistics from the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.
In Santa Barbara County, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline leaped 10 cents from last week to hit $6.13, which is 34 cents higher than last month and $1.93 higher than last year.
The average price for self-serve regular gas in California is $6.21, which is 14 cents higher than last week, while the average national price is $4.72, which is 12 cents higher than a week ago.
High demand for travel heading into the summer and continued concerns about global and local supplies of gasoline will continue to put upward pressure on pump prices, an Auto Club spokesman said.
“Memorial Day travel volume added to the demand for gasoline last weekend, which had a direct impact [on] gas prices here in Southern California and the rest of the country,” Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe.
“It is hard to know what will happen with prices, but the upward pressure will likely last in the coming weeks and months as people take summer road trips.”
The price of gas in Santa Barbara County wasn’t the highest Thursday morning among the eight metropolitan areas monitored by Weekend Gas Watch.
That honor went to the Los Angeles-Long Beach area, where the average cost was $6.22 per gallon, up 13 cents from last week, the biggest increase among all the metro areas.
The Riverside metropolitan area had the lowest average price at $6.08 per gallon, a 10-cent jump from last week.
Cuyama
Wildlife officials tranquilize, release bear that wandered into backyard
Fire personnel on Friday assisted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife with relocating a juvenile black bear that wandered into Cuyama and was captured in the backyard of a residence after it was reportedly seen playing in the sprinklers of a nearby church, according to officials.
Station 27 personnel received a call from the Fish and Wildlife to assist with removing the bear at about 3 p.m. in the backyard of a residence in the 4600 block of Morales Road, according to Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman.
The bear had wandered into town from the north, crossing over Highway 166, in what was likely a search for food and water, fire officials said, adding the bear was not aggressive when it was approached.
Officials added that the bear was tranquilized before its ear was tagged and released it back into the Los Padres National Forest somewhere south of the city.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
52-year-old man injured after 30-foot fall from ladder on Black Road
A 52-year-old man on Thursday sustained "significant" injuries after falling 30 feet from a ladder on Black Road near Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The incident occurred at 2:05 p.m. in the 3500 block of Black Road, approximately three miles west of Santa Maria, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The injured man, who was not identified, was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment via CalSTAR helicopter.
In addition to CalSTAR, emergency units that responded included two engines and a battalion chief with the County Fire Department and an American Medical Response ambulance.
The incident is under investigation, according to Bertucelli.
SANTA MARIA
Library bringing story time to Central Plaza Apartments, Armstrong Park
The Santa Maria Public Library Bookmobile will bring its Storytime to You series to Central Plaza Apartments and Armstrong Park on Tuesday.
The bookmobile librarian delivers stories, songs and rhymes to different locations throughout the city in the month of June. The bookmobile's next stop will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Central Plaza Apartments, 200 N. McClelland St., then at 4 p.m. at Armstrong Park, 1000 E. Chapel St.
For more information, check the library calendar of events at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, or call 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
34 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19
Thirty-four inmates across both jails in Santa Barbara County have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began last month, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Friday.
The outbreak was first detected May 25 in the Main Jail's West House Module located on Calle Real in Santa Barbara and currently has a total of 20 inmates infected with the coronavirus, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Of those cases, Zick said 17 inmates were asymptomatic, while three inmates reported symptoms and inmates required hospitalization.
A second outbreak was detected May 28 at the Northern Branch Jail. Custody staff and Wellpath medical contractors initially identified seven inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Zick.
Zick said a total of 14 inmates have tested positive for the virus in the Northern Branch Jail outbreak, with all of them in Housing Unit E. None of the inmates required hospitalization, although nine inmates reported symptoms while five were asymptomatic, according to Zick.
Since the outbreak, Zick said one inmate has been released, while 13 infected inmates remain in custody.