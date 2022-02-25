SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Gas price sets record in county Thursday
Gasoline prices continued to rise, setting another record Thursday in Santa Barbara County, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch, which attributed the continued escalation to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the average price for self-serve regular gas in the county hit $4.74 per gallon, which is 3 cents higher than last Thursday’s record price, 12 cents higher than last month and $1.13 higher than last year, according to AAA statistics.
“The escalation of tensions into all-out war has pushed up Brent crude prices above $100 a barrel, and if that trend continues, we could see gas prices start going up more quickly,” Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe said.
“Also, this week’s U.S. Energy Information report indicates that West Coast gasoline supplies are at their lowest levels of 2022, which could also add to upward price pressure,” Shupe added.
Weekend Gas Watch monitors the average price of gasoline in eight Southern California metropolitan areas, including Santa Maria-Lompoc-Santa Barbara.
The highest average price in those eight areas was $4.82 in both the Los Angeles-Long Beach and the Ventura areas. The lowest was $4.68 in the Bakersfield area.
For comparison, the statewide average price for self-serve regular gasoline Thursday morning was $4.73, which is a new record for the state and 5 cents higher than last week.
The national average price is $3.52, which is 4 cents higher than a week ago, according to Weekend Gas Watch.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Nipomo woman struck, injured by vehicle at Blacklake Golf Resort
A Nipomo woman sustained major injuries Friday after she was struck by a vehicle at the Blacklake Golf Resort, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Jones Lane and Black Lake Canyon Drive where a woman, identified as 71-year-old Dorothy Desantis, was reported unconscious after getting stuck by a vehicle shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to the CHP.
An initial investigation showed that 70-year-old Darian Hansen of Nipomo was driving a 2015 Ford F-150 on Black Lake Canyon Road before turning southbound onto Jones Lane.
As Hansen turned her truck, it struck Desantis while she was walking in the road and the impact threw Desantis to the ground, according to the CHP.
Desantis was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where she was treated for major head trauma and a broken left arm.
Hansen reported the incident after it occurred and remained on scene, according to the CHP. He was not arrested.
In addition to the CHP, San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies and firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP at 805-594-8700.
ORCUTT
Meeting to provide information about Fire Station 25
A community meeting is set for Tuesday to provide residents with information about the new Santa Barbara County Fire Station 25 planned to be built at the west end of Brookside Avenue in Orcutt.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Church of Christ, 795 E. Foster Road, said County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson, whose district encompasses the proposed site, and County Fire Chief Mark A. Hartwig are slated to attend the open forum to answer residents’ questions about the project.
The site for the new fire station is a vacant 4.6-acre site located just north of Union Valley Parkway about 1,500 feet west of South Bradley Road.