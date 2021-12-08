SANTA MARIA
From SMAT to SMRT: Transit changes approved to begin in January
The Santa Maria City Council approved service changes as well as a rebrand for the city's transit service on Tuesday, with fare adjustments and new routes to be implemented beginning in January.
Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT), formerly known as Santa Maria Area Transit (SMAT), will see the consolidation of various routes, the creation of two new transfer sites at Merrill Gardens and Suey Lane to the north and Crossroads Shopping Center to the south, and timed transfers between routes at the Transit Center.
Beginning next month, the free transfer option will be replaced with a 1-day pass costing $3 and a 7-day pass costing $12, and the cost of a 31-day pass will be temporarily reduced from $48 to $31. Single-ride passes will increase from $1.50 to $2 beginning in July.
The changes were introduced to provide more effective routes to the population, reduce the number of needed drivers amid an ongoing shortage, and prepare for the transition to an electric bus fleet.
“We’re excited about these changes” said Transit Services Manager Gamaliel Anguiano. “We’re introducing two new routes and making significant changes to several others. This offers more service where it is needed, shortens the length of some routes and provides improved access to the high schools."
Visit SMAT’s website at RideSMRT.org to find additional information about route and fare changes as well as new service schedules as they become available.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths in Santa Maria
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the deaths of two additional Santa Maria residents from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of county deaths from the virus to 552.
One of the two residents whose death was confirmed was between the ages of 30 and 49, and the other was over the age of 70, according to county public health data.
Santa Maria alone has seen the death of 207 residents from COVID-19, approximately 37% of the county's total virus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Thirty-five county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including eight residents receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
All residents age 5 and older are urged to complete their COVID-19 vaccination series to protect against severe illness and death from the virus. Around 67% of the county's eligible population is now fully vaccinated, according to county data.
Visit myturn.ca.gov or publichealthsbc.org/vaccine to find a nearby vaccination appointment or walk-in clinic.
SANTA MARIA
Discovery Museum offering science-focused winter youth camps
Local youth are invited to participate in two winter camps focused on space and robotics at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum this month.
The Discovery Space Camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 20 to 23 and is open to youth age 6 to 10. Participants will have the chance to do activities such as launching a rocket and learning about the constellations that fill our night skies.
From 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 27 to 30, youth ages 8 to 14 can participate in the museum's Robotics Camp, where they will learn to construct First Lego League robots and challenge their problem-solving skills with the help of the Orcutt Academy Spartatronicks Robotics Team and Righetti High School Astra Club.
The cost for each camp is $125 for museum members and $150 for nonmembers. Residents can register by calling the museum at 805-928-8414.
Due to staffing shortages, the museum is currently open only for special events such as birthday parties and class field trips. According to museum spokesman Donald Tremblay, museum leaders hope to expand hours in January.
For more information, call the museum or email donna@smvdiscoverymuseum.org.
The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum is located at 705 S. McClelland St.