SANTA MARIA
Free walk-up COVID testing available today
The Santa Maria Health Care Center will offer free, walk-up COVID-19 testing for community members today, with no appointment required, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the kiosk in the parking lot of the health care center, located at 2115 S. Centerpointe Parkway.
All county residents are eligible for a test, with no ID needed, according to the department. Availability is limited.
Appointments at COVID-19 community testing sites also are available throughout the week at the Santa Maria Fairpark as well as sites in Buellton, Lompoc, Isla Vista and Goleta.
For times and schedules at these sites, visit publichealthsbc.org/testing. To make an appointment, visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123, ext. 8.
LOMPOC
Pedestrian killed when hit by vehicle on West Ocean Avenue
A 69-year-old man died Thursday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in the 1600 block of West Ocean Avenue, a spokesman for the Lompoc Police Department said.
Officers responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at about 6:50 p.m. and found the pedestrian and the vehicle that struck him still at the scene, Sgt. Sergio Arias said.
Lompoc Fire Department and medics rendered medical aid, but life-saving measures failed and the man died at the scene, Arias said.
He said the vehicle driver was cooperative with investigating officers, and neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the collision.
No other information was available, but Arias said the investigation is continuing and asked that anyone with information about it to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
LOMPOC
Resident rescued from house fire on North K Street
A Lompoc resident was treated for potential injuries after fire crews pulled them out of a burning apartment Thursday on North K Street.
Lompoc Fire crews, with assistance from Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg Air Force fire personnel, responded to a report of smoke coming from a residence in the 100 block of North K Street shortly before 10 a.m., according to interim Chief Brian Federmann.
As crews responded, dispatch received additional information from neighbors, who reported hearing someone yelling from inside the apartment.
Upon arrival on scene, fire crews located smoke coming out of a single-story apartment complex, according to Federmann, who added that occupants from adjacent apartments were quickly evacuated.
Crews forced their way into the apartment and initiated an interior attack to contain the blaze while searching for the occupant, who was found and pulled out of the building shortly after 10 a.m., according to Federmann.
The resident, who was not identified, was transported by American Medical Response to the Lompoc Airport and flown to Cottage Hospital via CalSTAR for further care.
The fire, which was contained to a single unit, was knocked down 10 minutes later, according to Federmann. Crews remained on scene for an additional hour to assist with salvage and overhaul.
The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, Federmann said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Ynez Valley restaurants invited to apply for relief grants
Restaurants in the Santa Ynez Valley and city of Santa Barbara that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic are eligible for relief grants through a new program.
Eligible small businesses can apply for grants up to $10,000, with applications being accepted now through Feb. 22.
The Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation Restaurant Fund, a committee advised by the Santa Barbara Foundation, recently announced the program, which aims to provide relief to small, independently owned, dine-in restaurants located in Santa Barbara or the Santa Ynez Valley, including the city of Los Alamos.
The Santa Barbara Foundation is working to provide additional relief to the community at large, according to a spokesperson.
“Our local restaurants are a vibrant and important part of our community,” said Dan Gainey, president of the Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation. “With this fund, we hope to give some of our small, independently owned restaurants which have been severely impacted by COVID-19 some financial assistance to support their basic needs in the short term when there are gaps in federal, state and local funding related to pandemic relief."
To review the guidelines and apply, visit www.sbfoundation.org/covid-19-business-communityresources/restaurant-grant-program/