SANTA MARIA
Free movie screening Saturday
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth will screen the 2018 fantasy comedy "The House with a Clock in its Walls," rated PG, on Saturday as part of its summer Movies in the Park series.
The screening will take place at Armstrong Park, 1000 E. Chapel St.
The film is about a 10-year-old boy named Lewis Barnavelt, who is sent to live with his uncle in a creaky old house. Lewis accidently awakens the dead and the town's sleep facade springs to life, revealing a dangerous world of witches and warlocks.
The movie begins at dusk, which is approximately 8 p.m.
Movies in the Park are free and family-friendly. Residents are encouraged to invite family and friends, bring lawn chairs, throw blankets and snacks to the screening.
The full summer line up for Movies in the Park is available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/moviesinthepark.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Drive-In Romeos to perform
The Drive-In Romeos will perform Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park as part of the city's Concert in the Park series.
The Drive-In Romeos are scheduled to play a high-energy show with music that draws from the genres of rock ‘n’ roll, Tex-Mex, and rhythm and blues.
The concert starts at 1 p.m.
People are invited to invite family and friends, pack a picnic lunch, and bring lawn chairs or throw blankets to the park, located at 2625 S. College Drive.
Concerts in the Park are free, fun and family-friendly. The events are the result of a partnership between Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth.
For the full lineup of Concerts in the Park, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/concertsinthepark.
LOMPOC
2 injured in shooting, police seek suspects
Two people were injured in a shooting late Saturday night in Lompoc, and the Lompoc Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify a suspect in what police described as a “gang-related” crime.
The shooting occurred around 11:34 p.m. in the 700 block alley between North D and E streets. A 41-year-old male and a 22-year-old male were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were transferred to a local hospital and were in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
The Lompoc Police Department is investigating the crime as an attempted murder.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged by Lompoc police to contact the department at 805-736-2341 or through the Lompoc Police Department mobile app.