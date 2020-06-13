County Lines: Free AARP income tax service resumes after suspension due to pandemic

LOMPOC
Free AARP income tax service resumes after suspension due to pandemic
After temporarily suspending its services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of AARP volunteers have resumed providing free income tax services to Lompoc community members through mid-July.
The IRS-certified tax preparation services will be provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers, according to the organization, and will be offered through a COVID-19 guideline-compliant process that includes contact-free drop-off and pickup.
Anyone interested in utilizing the service is encouraged to call 805-430-9448 and leave a message with their name and phone number.
This year's revised income tax filing deadline is July 15. The deadline to use the free AARP preparation service is July 10.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc doctor to offer new concierge, or membership, service beginning Monday
Dr. Dale Ekstrum, a family medicine physician based in Lompoc, is set to open a concierge, or membership, medical practice on Monday, June 15.
The practice, located at 217 W. Central Ave., will be the first of its kind in the community, according to Ekstrum.
Under the new concierge service, Ekstrum will care for a limited number of patients, which will allow for same-day appointments to be made and for visits to extend well beyond the usual 15-minute standard at traditional practices.
Additionally, according to Ekstrum, the move will allow him to personally communicate with attending physicians and specialists on behalf of his patients if hospitalization is needed at Marian Regional Medical Center or Lompoc Valley Medical Center, and patients also will be able to contact Ekstrum directly on his cellphone after hours for immediate guidance.
“As we all recognized during the COVID-19 crisis, a strong, enduring physician-patient relationship is more important than ever before,” Ekstrum said. “The most essential element is time, both during appointments and between visits, to fully develop that bond. A concierge practice provides that time, and I’ve seen the benefits of this model — restoring hope, joy and health to patients.”
For more information on the practice, call 805-741-5999 or visit www.DaleEkstrumMD.com.
BUELLTON
Senior Center Thrift Shop grand reopening slated for Saturday
After a grand reopening slated for Saturday, June 13, the Buellton Senior Center Thrift Shop will have new hours of operation, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to a spokesperson for the thrift shop, the entire retail space and all of its merchandise on display have been and will continue to be professionally sanitized in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The shop is filled with toys, books, knickknacks, jewelry, kitchen items, and clothes for all ages, including hand-decorated gift bags and crocheted items created by local artist Connie.
Donations of gently used (or new) merchandise are being accepted on Wednesdays from 12-4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All proceeds from the volunteer-run thrift shop benefit the Buellton Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program which feeds local seniors.
For more information, call 805-688-5073, or visit the store at 56 West Hwy 246, Buellton.
