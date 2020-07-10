County Lines: Fourth COVID-19 death announced in county

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Fourth COVID-19 death announced in county
A fourth resident who contracted COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County has died following an outbreak at a long-term care facility, the county Public Health Department announced Thursday.
The individual, who was 52 years old and had significant underlying health issues, was admitted for hospitalization over the weekend after exhibiting symptoms, according to county Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
This marks the second COVID-19 death in San Luis Obispo County this week, after the county announced the death of a 61-year-old, also a resident at a long-term care facility, on Wednesday.
COVID-19 outbreaks have now been confirmed at three care facilities in the county, with two of the outbreaks announced this week. The names of the facilities were withheld.
Additionally, the last three deaths in the county all were confirmed in the last nine days.
“We are mourning the loss of another vulnerable resident to this disease — the second in two days,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “We extend our condolences to the patient’s loved ones. Everyone in SLO County must take precautions to protect our most vulnerable community members.”
LOS ANGELES
Lompoc man pleads not guilty to federal charges after fatal crash on VAFB
A Lompoc man on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to federal charges related to a fatal head-on collision on Vandenberg Air Force Base that killed a Santa Maria man and seriously injured his passenger, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman.
Michael James Culligan, 29, was indicted on three counts, including involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence of narcotics causing bodily injury, and hit-and-run causing death after crashing a stolen Jeep into a Lexus on Santa Lucia Canyon Road shortly before 12:30 p.m. June 15.
The crash killed 35-year-old Michael Daniel Martinez and seriously injured his passenger, a 37-year-old woman who hasn't been identified, according to an Air Force spokeswoman.
Culligan's trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 1 before U.S. District Court Judge Andre Birotte Jr. at the First Street U.S. Courthouse in Los Angeles, according to U.S. Attorney spokesman Ciaran McEvoy.
Culligan remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles after a federal judge called him a serious flight risk and issued a June 17 order calling for his detention, according to court documents. A bail amount was not set.
Because the incident occurred on base property, Culligan was charged federally.
Culligan was driving a stolen, gray 2019 Jeep in the southbound lane when he smashed head-on into the blue 2016 Lexus driven by Martinez, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.
Culligan fled the scene before law enforcement arrived and was apprehended three hours later at the Lompoc-Surf train station 1.5 miles away from the crash location.
He admitted to using drugs before driving, according to a federal complaint.
