Santa Maria
Four citations issued at DUI checkpoint Friday night
Santa Maria Police Department officers issued four citations but no arrests were made for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs at a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint, according to the police chief.
Three citations were issued to individuals for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license or with a suspended or revoked license, Police Chief Phillip C. Hansen said in a press release.
There was no indication of why the fourth citation was issued.
Hansen said there were no arrests for illegal drugs or other criminal charges and no vehicles were towed after officers screened 358 vehicles between 6 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday at 800 S. Blosser Road.
DUI checkpoint locations are based on collision statistics and the frequency of DUI arrests in a particular area, Hansen said.
He noted that last year the Santa Maria Police Department investigated 191 DUI collisions that killed four people and injured 32 others.
Santa Maria police also planned to conduct a DUI saturation patrol Saturday, but results of that effort were not available.
Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Santa Maria
Sign-ups underway for city blood drive
The city of Santa Maria will hold a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. June 13 in the Vitalant bloodmobile.
The bloodmobile will be located in the parking lot between the lawn bowling green and the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center along South McClelland Street, directly across from the Santa Maria Public Library.
While donations of all blood types are encouraged, donors with Type O-negative blood are especially needed, because O-negative red cells can be transfused to anyone, a city spokesman said.
O-negative red blood cells are often used to help patients when there is no time to determine the patient’s own blood type.
Also, donors with Type AB, positive or negative, are needed, the spokesman said.
Type AB plasma can be given to all patients, and is the only plasma used for trauma patients and neonatal babies.
To sign up as a donor with a reserved time, contact Mark van de Kamp, city blood drive coordinator, at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
Santa Maria
Elks Lodge to host car, truck show June 22
Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538 will be holding its 25th annual Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show on Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the lodge, 1309 N. Bradley Road in Santa Maria.
Admission is free to come and look, an Elks Lodge spokesman said.
A pancake breakfast will be available from 7 to 10 a.m. for exhibitors and early birds, the spokesman said. Burgers, hot dogs and drinks will be on sale during the show.
There will be a 50/50 raffle and a prize raffle, with proceeds to benefit various charities.
For more information, contact the Elks Lodge at 805-922-1538.