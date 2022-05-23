SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Forward progress halted on brush fire along Hwy 101, near Los Alamos
Crews have halted forward progress on a brush fire that broke out Monday along Highway 101, near Los Alamos, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.
The fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. in the grass along Highway 101, just south of Highway 135, said spokesman Mike Eliason.
The fire grew to approximately a quarter-acre in size before crews halted forward progress shortly after 2 p.m.
California Highway Patrol issued traffic restrictions along southbound Highway 101 due to a fire unit blocking the right-hand lane, but they have since been lifted.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Eliason said.
County Fire units that responded included two medic engines, a water tender and battalion. Additionally, the California Highway Patrol responded.
LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST
Crews contain nearly 15-acre vegetation fire east of Santa Maria
Crews on Sunday fully contained a nearly 15-acre vegetation fire that broke out several miles northeast of Santa Maria, along Highway 166, according to Cal Fire.
Personnel responded to the fire reported at 12:51 p.m. in the 11000 block of Suey Creek Road, near the intersection of Highway 166 in the Los Padres National Forest, according to Cal Fire officials.
The fire was initially reported in the grass, approximately 10 to 15 acres in size and with a potential to burn up to 50 acres.
Multiple agencies responded to the incident, including Cal Fire, Santa Maria Fire, Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo fire departments, Five Cities Fire Authority and the U.S. Forest Service.
At 2:34 p.m. Sunday, Cal Fire reported the fire was estimated at 17 acres, with forward spread slowed and containment at 35%.
By 9 p.m., the fire was contained at 100%, and no injuries or structure damage were reported, according to Cal Fire. Crews remained on scene overnight to ensure the fire was suppressed, officials added.
Shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, GPS measurements indicated the fire was 14.7 acres and full control was expected later today, according to Cal Fire.
SANTA MARIA
3 injured after vehicle collision at car wash near McClelland Street, Donovan Road
Three people were injured after two vehicles collided at a car wash Sunday near the intersection of McClelland Street and Donovan Road, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.
Emergency personnel responded shortly after 2 p.m. to the Splash n'Dash car wash and located a blue Toyota sedan and a grey van that had collided.
Extrication was required to remove passengers from the vehicles and a total of three people were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with injuries, according to the department.
Units include a Santa Maria Fire Department engine, truck and battalion chief, several Santa Maria Police Department cruisers and an American Medical Response ambulance.
LOMPOC
Library kicks off summer reading challenge June 1
The Lompoc Public Library Summer Reading Challenge, "Read Beyond the Beaten Path," kicks of June 1 with registration continuing through July 31, featuring free activities and prizes for children, teens and adults.
Registration can be completed via the Beanstack tracker mobile app or by visiting cityoflompoc.beanstack.org. Those without internet access are invited to stop by the Lompoc or Village libraries or call 805-875-8775.
During the summertime contest, participants will be invited to enter weekly drawings for a swag bag with city, library and summer reading-themed prizes for early learners, children and teens, according to the contest rules. All prizes will be distributed while supplies last.
In addition, the Lompoc Library will conduct a grand-prize drawing for all ages on Aug. 1 that offers adults the opportunity to win an iPad, teens an Owl Crate box, children a Kindle Fire 7, and early learners a fort-building set and blocks set.
“We’re excited to have everyone back in the library for programs after two years of virtual programming," said Lompoc Library Director Sarah Bleyl. "We are looking forward to seeing everyone soon."
For details on the Lompoc Public Library Summer Reading Challenge and to view the full calendar of Summer Reading Challenge activities — that include family story times, Spanish-language story times, virtual author visits, craft programs and a bubble show — go to www.cityoflompoc.com/library.