County Lines: Former Santa Maria Uber driver convicted of rape transfers to LA

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Former Santa Maria Uber driver convicted of rape transfers to LA
A former Santa Maria Uber driver convicted of rape in October 2019 received approval from a Superior Court judge Wednesday to transfer to Los Angeles County, where he will complete his felony probation sentence.
Shadi Abdul Aziz, 38, was convicted after making a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to a count of rape of an intoxicated person in October 2019.
Aziz was sentenced to serve one year in Santa Barbara County Jail and five years of felony probation, register as a sex offender and pay at least $3,000 in fines.
Additionally, Aziz is forbidden to work as a taxi or ride-share driver ever again.
Later, on Dec. 5, the charge was amended to attempted rape of a drugged victim, while two other charges — sexual battery and rape of a drugged victim — were dropped as part of the deal, according to court records.
The charge was amended in order for Aziz to begin serving probation, according to Deputy District Attorney Scott Donahue.
Despite his jail sentence, Aziz was released on Nov. 14 after only serving 200 days in custody due to Penal Code 4019, which gives an inmate an extra day of time served for each day they spend in confinement if they are sentenced to a county jail.
Aziz began his probation on Dec. 5, 2019, and one month later, on Jan. 2, 2020, requested a transfer to Los Angeles County, where he will reside in Baldwin Park, court records show.
Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Gustavo Lavayen approved Aziz's motion on Wednesday and ordered him to report to the Los Angeles County Probation Department.
Aziz was identified as a suspect after a woman reported being raped by an Uber driver in April 2019.
He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail in May after being taken into custody by U.S. immigration officials on the Mexico border, according to a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman.
According to his attorney, Adam Pearlman, Aziz is not a U.S. citizen and is living in the country on a granted asylum application.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc health lecture canceled amid coronavirus concerns
A lecture scheduled for this weekend at Lompoc Valley Medical Center has been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19, a hospital spokeswoman announced Wednesday.
The lecture, which was part of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation's speaker series, had been planned for Saturday, March 14. It was titled “Planning for Long-Term Care: Medi-Cal Facts and Myths,” and was to be led by attorney Dallas Atkins, who requested the cancellation, according to LVMC.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," read a portion of the statement from the hospital. "Please check lhdfoundation.org for future notices about upcoming lectures."
As of Wednesday afternoon, there had been no reported cases of COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus, in Santa Barbara County.