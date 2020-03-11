County Lines: Former Santa Maria Uber driver convicted of rape transfers to LA

The charge was amended in order for Aziz to begin serving probation, according to Deputy District Attorney Scott Donahue.

Despite his jail sentence, Aziz was released on Nov. 14 after only serving 200 days in custody due to Penal Code 4019, which gives an inmate an extra day of time served for each day they spend in confinement if they are sentenced to a county jail.

Aziz began his probation on Dec. 5, 2019, and one month later, on Jan. 2, 2020, requested a transfer to Los Angeles County, where he will reside in Baldwin Park, court records show.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Gustavo Lavayen approved Aziz's motion on Wednesday and ordered him to report to the Los Angeles County Probation Department.

Aziz was identified as a suspect after a woman reported being raped by an Uber driver in April 2019.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail in May after being taken into custody by U.S. immigration officials on the Mexico border, according to a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman.

According to his attorney, Adam Pearlman, Aziz is not a U.S. citizen and is living in the country on a granted asylum application.

