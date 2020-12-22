County Lines: Former Santa Maria resident pleads guilty to federal charge of killing elephant seal

CENTRAL COAST
Former Santa Maria resident pleads guilty to federal charge of killing elephant seal
A former Santa Maria resident pleaded guilty Monday to a federal charge of fatally shooting a protected elephant seal in San Luis Obispo County in September 2019.
Jordan Gerbich, 30, who now lives in Utah, appeared by video conference in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and pleaded guilty to a criminal charge of taking a marine mammal, according to Ciaran McEvoy, a U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman.
Gerbich, whose admission was part of a plea deal, is set to be formally sentenced on April 12. He faces a statutory maximum sentence of one year in federal prison, according to McEvoy.
Gerbich was charged Aug. 25 for the Sept. 28, 2019, incident in which he drove to an elephant seal viewing area adjacent to the Piedras Blancas Marine Reserve and Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, near San Simeon, with a .45-caliber pistol.
Aided by a flashlight, Gerbich used his gun to shoot and kill the elephant seal, which was discovered on the beach the next day with a bullet hole in its head, according to McEvoy.
The seal's death was investigated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of Law Enforcement and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Elephant seals, which are a protected species under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, live along North America's Pacific Coast and congregate in areas called rookeries, where they live year-round, depending on breeding and molting cycles.
SANTA MARIA
Juvenile Hall staff member tests positive for COVID-19
A Santa Barbara County Probation Department staff member assigned to Santa Maria Juvenile Hall tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and is self-isolating at home, according to a spokeswoman.
The staff member left the facility early after experiencing mild symptoms and took a test with their personal physician, which returned positive, according to probation spokeswoman Karyn Milligan.
The staff member consistently wore a face mask while on duty and will not be returning to work until a sufficient quarantine period has occurred.
The Probation Department conducted contract tracing and determined only one additional staff member was potentially exposed, according to Milligan, adding that no youth, contract or other personnel were contacted.
BUELLTON
Paso Robles woman killed after motorcycle collision with Santa Maria driver
A Paso Robles woman was killed Saturday after her Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a vehicle driven by a man from Santa Maria on Highway 101 north of Buellton.
Nicole Grantham, 31, died after suffering major injuries from a collision with a 2005 Volkswagen near the intersection of Highway 101 and Jonata Park Road shortly before noon, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.
The collision occurred after the Volkswagen, driven by 73-year-old Leslie Leaney, crossed the southbound lanes of Highway 101 eastbound via Jonata Park Road and stopped briefly before entering the northbound lanes.
After turning left onto Highway 101 from Jonata Park Road, Leaney proceeded northbound in the left lane but crossed over into the right lane and directly into the path of Grantham's 2017 Harley-Davidson, according to Rogers.
Grantham's motorcycle collided with the Volkswagen at an unspecified rate of speed, resulting in major injuries. She was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and later died from her injuries, according to Rogers.
Leaney was not injured or arrested, and both individuals were wearing proper safety equipment.
The California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and CalSTAR responded to the crash, which remains under investigation. Alcohol was not a factor, according to Rogers.
Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact CHP Officer Steven Bennett of the Buellton Area Office at 805-688-5551.
