SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Former Lompoc Lyft driver convicted of sexually assaulting Nipomo passenger
A former Lyft driver from Lompoc was found guilty of sexually assaulting a passenger Friday after a three-week trial in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.
Jason Lamont Fenwick, 52, was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault, one count of assault with intent to commit sexual assault and one count of surreptitious photographing. Fenwick was found not guilty of burglary with the intent to commit sexual assault.
He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in state prison.
The case stems from an incident on Nov. 4, 2018, when Fenwick transported an intoxicated female passenger from Arroyo Grande to her home in Nipomo while working as a Lyft driver.
Fenwick committed the crimes shortly after 1:30 a.m. when he dropped the victim off at her home, according to San Luis Obispo District Attorney Dan Dow.
The victim, who has not been identified due to the nature of the crime, couldn't resist due to her level of intoxication and periods of unconsciousness, Dow said.
"This young woman is a survivor who demonstrated tremendous courage by reporting the crime and testifying in court which was absolutely necessary in order to hold the defendant accountable," said Deputy District Attorney Christopher White, who prosecuted the case.
Fenwick is scheduled to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 22 in Department 8 of the Superior Court in San Luis Obispo.
The trial of former Uber driver Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez, who is charged with 12 crimes related to rape of an intoxicated person and burglary, is scheduled to start Jan. 7, 2020, in Superior Court in San Luis Obispo County.
SANTA MARIA
Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley to hold annual holiday dinner Dec. 19
The Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley will host Santa Barbara native Daraka Larimore-Hall, 2nd vice president of the California State Democratic Party, at its holiday dinner on Dec. 19.
The annual event is open to the public and will feature entertainment, special presentations and prizes.
It will be held at the local United Domestic Workers of America (UDW) headquarters, 402 S. Miller St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a turkey dinner served at 6 p.m. A vegetarian option is available.
Larimore-Hall grew up in Santa Barbara, where he first got involved in activism as a high school student opposing the first Gulf War. Since graduating with honors from the University of Chicago in 1999, Daraka has worked as a political organizer on electoral and issue-based campaigns throughout the United States and Europe. He is currently finishing a doctorate in sociology at UC Santa Barbara.
Reservations and payment of $45 per person must be paid in advance and received by Monday, Dec. 16. Be sure to indicate if you prefer the vegetarian meal.
The ActBlue link at the club's website, santamariademocrats.info can be used to pay online with a credit card or Paypal. Checks can also be delivered to DCSMV headquarters, located at 327 Plaza Dr., Suite 2. Office hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Table sponsorships are available with name on event poster.
For additional information, call 805-349-2708 or email dcsmv@dcsmv.net.
SANTA MARIA
Library to screen 'Green Book' on Dec. 16
The Santa Maria Public Library will screen the 2018 movie “Green Book,” rated PG-13, on Monday, Dec. 16.
The screening — which will take place in Shepard Hall at 3 p.m. — is free and no tickets are required.
In the film, a working-class Italian-American bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist (Mahershala Ali) on a tour of venues through the American South of the 1960s.
Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will also be served free of charge.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
For more information, contact the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.