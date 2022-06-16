LOMPOC
Former Fire Chief Gerald Kuras dies at 68
Former Lompoc Fire Chief Jerry Kuras, a longtime Santa Barbara County firefighter whose career spanned four decades, died Wednesday at the age of 68, according to a spokeswoman on Thursday.
Members of the LPD learned of Kuras' death on Wednesday, according to spokeswoman Wendy Nesby.
Kuras served as Lompoc's Fire Department chief from 2017 until his retirement in 2020. He was hired after coming out of retirement in 2011, following 36 years with the County Fire Department before retiring as a battalion chief, according to Nesby.
Kuras started his career as a seasonal firefighter with the California Department of Forestry in 1974 and was hired as a Santa Barbara County firefighter in 1975. He worked his way up and became a battalion chief in 2007. Previously, Kuras earned an associate degree in fire science from Long Beach City College.
The late fire chief was well known in the community and deeply appreciated by all the friends and “family” he made over the years, according to Nesby.
"He was a man that would help anyone who needed it and will be greatly missed by many people," Nesby said. "The Lompoc Fire Department is saddened by the loss of one of their family members and express their sincerest condolences to his friends and family."
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Old Santa Ynez Day parade, rodeo events slated for June 25, 26
Santa Ynez will celebrate its 140th anniversary the weekend of June 25-26 with events that include Old Santa Ynez Day and the third annual Old Santa Ynez Days rodeo.
Old Santa Ynez Day will be held at Sagunto and Faraday streets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25, and will feature a town parade, a petting zoo, kid-friendly activities, food and beverage vendors, and live music. A fancy boot contest and street line dancing is also slated to take place.
The parade is themed "A Look Back in Time" and will march down Sagunto Street, with Joe and Alice Olla as grand marshals presiding over the anniversary celebration.
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is the event sponsor, and funds raised will benefit beautification projects in Santa Ynez.
The Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, located at 3596 Sagunto St., also will offer free admission on Saturday.
On both Saturday and Sunday, a town rodeo will be held at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246.
Gates open at noon, with main events running from 2 to 6 p.m. both days.
Admission tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at www.syvrodeo.com.
For more information, visit SantaYnezChamber.org or OldSantaYnezDay.org.
LOMPOC
Nominations open for Man and Woman of The Year, Small Business awards
Nominations for the 2022 Man & Woman of The Year are being accepted through June 30, in addition to nominations for Small Business awards, according to the Lompoc Valley Chamber.
Last year, the annual awards ceremony was retooled to instead honor six local leaders for their outstanding contributions and philanthropic response to the needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those honored included the Lompoc Valley Medical Center's COVID-19 vaccination team.
This year, however, a local man and woman will be named. To be eligible for either title, nominees must be a resident of the Lompoc Valley and have made noteworthy contributions or achievements improving the quality of life in the Lompoc Valley, according to the rules.
Other qualifications listed include: having a proven record of selfless and dedicated volunteer work in Lompoc; having earned the respect and high regard of the citizens of the Lompoc Valley; and having displayed the highest qualities of leadership and promotional abilities for the Valley.
The Chamber also will hand out Small Business awards in the categories of Small Business Hero Excellence — identified as those who have sustained their small business a minimum of 10 years — and New Business of The Year, reserved for outstanding small businesses established in the last three years or less.
The nomination deadline is June 30, and the awards banquet is slated for Aug. 19.
To access nomination forms, go to www.lompoc.com/annual-awards-banquet.html.