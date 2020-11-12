County Lines: Foodbank to hold food drive Saturday

SANTA MARIA
County Foodbank to hold food drive Saturday
Santa Maria community members are encouraged to donate canned and dry goods at a drive-through food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Organized by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the Fill the Foodbank food drive will provide healthy food to those in need during the holiday season, Foodbank spokeswoman Judith Smith-Meyer said.
Items that are much-needed include nut butters, canned protein, low-sugar, whole grain cereals, rice, beans, pasta, and canned tomatoes and sauce, Smith-Meyer said.
Community members also can drop off frozen turkeys or chickens for the 2020 turkey drive.
The food drive will take place in the Trader Joe's parking lot in Santa Maria at 1303 S. Bradley Road.
For more information, contact the Foodbank at jjenkins@foodbanksbc.org or by phone at 805-967-5741.
SANTA MARIA
Utilities Department offers free recycle bins for America Recycles Day
In celebration of America Recycles Day, the Santa Maria Utilities Department will offer free recycling bins and promotional items at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill this weekend, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Taking place on Nov. 15, America Recycles Day is a national holiday that celebrates and promotes recycling in the United States.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, residents can receive up to two household recycling bins during a no-contact distribution event, accessible by entering the landfill site via the scalehouse.
Residents can choose between 18-gallon bins and 6-gallon bins with a handle, according to van de Kamp.
"Both containers are ideal for recycling paper, magazines, cans, glass and cardboard, and easily fit in a pantry or garage due to their convenient size," van de Kamp said.
On Sunday, residents visiting the landfill also can receive promotional items made from recyclable materials at the scalehouse, he said.
The Santa Maria Regional Landfill is located at 2065 E. Main St.
For more information, contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.
BUELLTON
Annual holiday bazaar at River View Park slated for Saturday
As a kickoff to the holiday shopping season, the Buellton Recreation Center will hold its 12th annual arts and crafts holiday bazaar outdoors at River View Park on Saturday, Nov. 14.
An assortment of handmade goods on display by local artisans will be for sale during the event that will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
River View Park is located at 151 Sycamore Drive in Buellton. Admission to the bazaar is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact the Buellton Recreation staff at 805-688-1086 or email at buelltonrec@cityofbuellton.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!