Santa Barbara County
First wild condor chick fledges in county since 1982
For the first time in more than three decades, an endangered California condor chick has successfully fledged from a cliffside nest in Santa Barbara County, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials said.
Last month, condor No. 933 took its first short flight after being raised for six months by its parents in the northern Santa Barbara backcountry of Los Padres National Forest, said Robyn Gerstenslager, public affairs specialist in the Ventura office of the Fish and Wildlife Service.
The chick hatched in late April and was raised by a 6-year-old female condor and a 38-year-old male condor, popularly known as AC-4.
The new chick represents a milestone in the condor recovery program as the first second-generation wild fledgling in Southern California, Gerstenslager said.
The chick is also AC-4’s first offspring to successfully take flight from its nest in the wild, she said.
AC-4 fledged from the Santa Barbara backcountry in 1980 and was among the last remaining 22 California condors on Earth captured by biologists to create a captive breeding program.
While in captivity, AC-4 sired 30 chicks that were later released into the wild as part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service-led California Condor Recovery Program.
He was returned to the wild in 2015.
Gerstenslager said 2018 was a record-breaking nesting season for condors in Southern California, as scientists recorded 12 nests — the highest number across the broadest range ever documented in the area.
Fish and Wildlife Service and Santa Barbara Zoo biologists will monitor the nest for the next month and expect to equip the chick with a tag and GPS transmitter within the next year.
Santa Maria man killed after being struck by van on Highway 101
A Santa Maria man was killed Friday after being struck by a van while walking along Highway 101 just north of Calle Real, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At 10:50 p.m., 78-year-old F. Garlejocasaclang, of Santa Maria, was walking on the right lane of southbound Highway 101, the CHP said. James Gardner, 51, of Granada Hills, was driving a Ford E-250 around 62 mph when Garlejocasaclang appeared directly in his path.
Garlejocasaclang was struck by the van, the CHP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision remains under investigation, the CHP said.
Lompoc
Two injured in explosion at home on East Ocean Avenue
A reported explosion at a Lompoc home on Monday afternoon left two people with injuries and four displaced, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.
Lompoc Fire crews responded around 1 p.m. to a report of smoke coming from a home in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue. Crews reportedly arrived on scene to find a single-family residential structure with smoke showing and were met by an adult male who had suffered "extensive burns to his upper body," according to Lompoc Fire officials.
The man reportedly told firefighters that an explosion had occurred in the home. The man was flown by CalStar to Cottage Hospital for treatment.
A second injured person was reportedly treated locally.
Lompoc Fire reported that personnel found a small active fire inside the home, which crews quickly extinguished. Extensive damage was found to the structure, as well as a rear wall that had separated from the foundation, according to Lompoc Fire.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.