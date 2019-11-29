SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Tree lighting planned Friday at Cachuma Lake
The first tree lighting ceremony to be held at Cachuma Lake is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, hosted by the Santa Barbara County Parks Division.
Holiday fun planned at the Cachuma Lake Clubhouse will start with holiday cookies, cider, music and colorful lights, a Parks Division spokesman said.
Then at 6 p.m., attendees will gather outside to light up a recently planted and decorated gray pine tree.
“This young, native tree will grow and become the centerpiece for years to come,” the spokesman said. “Attendees can say they were there for the very first one.”
Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is located on Highway 154 east of Santa Ynez. For more information, go to www.sbparks.org.
SANTA MARIA
Library wishing trees to return Saturday
The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting community members to once again write down their wishes on notecards and affix them to wishing trees at the library.
The trees will be located on the first floor of the Santa Maria Public Library, across from the circulation desk, starting on Saturday. They will remain through the month of December.
Besides writing their own wishes, visitors are welcome to read wishes left by other community members.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays.
Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SANTA MARIA
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony set Dec. 7
To coincide with the start of the Parade of Lights, the city of Santa Maria invites community residents to enjoy holiday carols and view the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 7.
Held at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Courtyard, located on the corner of Cook Street and Broadway, the ceremony will include refreshments, holiday caroling by the Coastal Voices Choir and the illumination of the 24-foot Christmas tree.
This year, the light switch will be flipped by 2-year old Josiah Ezra Gomez and his family.
Gomez was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia over a year ago, and is currently undergoing chemotherapy and stem cell transplants. His condition has not set him back from building blanket forts with his sister and dancing to the beat of the music.
Those with questions regarding the event are asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
BUELLTON
Planning Commission’s next regular meeting canceled
The regular meeting of the Buellton Planning Commission scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5, has been canceled due to a lack of items to discuss, said Clare Barcelona, commission secretary.
Commissioners’ next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in the City Council Chambers at at 140 W. Highway 246, adjacent to the Buellton Library.
For more information, contact the Buellton Planning Department at 805-688-7474 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.