SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
First female named as chief criminal investigator for District Attorney's Office
The first female has been named to the position of chief criminal investigator for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, a spokeswoman announced Thursday.
District Attorney Joyce Dudley appointed Tina Perkins to the position, which oversees a team of investigators at the office. The criminal investigators are tasked with investigating misdemeanor and felony cases under the jurisdiction of the District Attorney's Office and are sworn peace officers.
Perkins had 15 years of experience as a law enforcement officer in Santa Barbara County prior to becoming the chief criminal investigator.
A native of Ojai, Perkins attended Santa Barbara City College, CSU San Marcos and CSU Northridge. She possesses an associate degree in administration of justice, a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in public administration.
She initially began her career in law enforcement in 2007 as a police officer for the UCSB Police Department.
In 2013, Perkins joined the District Attorney's Office as an investigator, where she worked assignments in the Welfare Fraud Unit, Cannabis Compliance Team, and the Arson, Environmental Crimes and Consumer Fraud units, according to Dudley.
Perkins was promoted to commander of the Special Investigations Unit and Lompoc Criminal Investigative Team in 2020.
SANTA MARIA
Library gearing up for Día de los Niños
The Santa Maria Public Library invites the community to join them in recognizing the importance of children, families and reading by celebrating El día de los Niños/El día de los Libros on April 30.
The library and Lavagnino Plaza, 421 S. McClelland St., will be home to festivities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities offered in conjunction with the Recreation and Parks Department will include music, dance, food, face painting, crafts, stories and more.
Commonly known as Día, the celebration founded in 1997 by author and poet Pat Mora emphasizes the importance of literacy in children from all linguistic and cultural backgrounds.
To begin the celebration early, the library will offer “Día packs,” filled with arts and crafts. Pickup will be available at all branch locations starting April 25.
The project is supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the state librarian.
Questions may be directed to the Library’s Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564, or the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
CALIFORNIA COAST
LOSSAN names Jewell interim managing director
Jason Jewell was unanimously appointed the interim managing director of the Los Angeles–San Diego–San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency by the LOSSAN board of directors, effective April 18.
Jewell has been with the LOSSAN Agency for seven years, serving as the agency’s chief financial officer, and will replace Donna DeMartino, who served as the managing director since January 2020.
The announcement of Jewell’s appointment didn’t say why or when DeMartino left the job.
In addition to taking over management and operations of the agency, Jewell will continue serving as the chief financial officer, a LOSSAN spokesman said.
He worked in accounting and finance management roles at the Orange County Transportation Authority for more than 10 years before joining the LOSSAN Agency.
The LOSSAN rail corridor spans 351 miles and covers a six-county coastal region from San Diego to San Luis Obispo and is the second-busiest intercity passenger rail corridor in the United States.
LOSSAN oversees the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service and is governed by an 11-member board composed of officials representing rail owners, operators and planning agencies.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County still needs poll workers for primary
Poll workers are still needed for the June 7 Statewide Direct Primary Election, especially in Santa Maria and Lompoc, said a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Office.
Joseph E. Holland, county clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters, said poll workers not only support democracy and their communities, but they also receive a stipend of $180 to $310, depending on their position, for working on Election Day and attending poll worker training.
To be a poll worker, an individual must be a registered or preregistered voter in California or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States and would be eligible to register to vote except for the lack of U.S. citizenship.
A poll worker also must be able to follow written and verbal instructions, be available to serve Election Day from approximately 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until all of the poll closing procedures have been completed.
To serve as a poll worker, an individual must attend a mandatory training class during the week of May 23.
Holland said high school students are also encouraged to apply.
Student poll workers must be at least 16 years old by Election Day, have a GPA of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale and be a student of good standing attending a public or private secondary school.
Students also must have signed approval from the school and a parent or legal guardian.
For more information about being a poll worker and the training process, visit https://countyofsb.org/care/elections/officers/information.sbc.