SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Firefighters tackle burning trailer on Dominion Road
Firefighters were battling Friday to keep flames spreading from a burning recreational trailer into trees and chaparral on Dominion Road near Sisquoc, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.
A full wildfire response, with engines, aerial tankers, water tenders and a bulldozer, was mounted after a wildfire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 5000 block of Dominion Road, said spokesman Capt. Mike Eliason.
Units from Santa Maria Fire Department also joined the response by County Fire crews.
The first units on scene believed an outbuilding was burning but on closer inspection discovered it was a travel trailer burning adjacent to a wooden structure surrounded by chaparral and trees.
The cause of the fire was unknown as of Friday.
SANTA MARIA
PVHS social media threats determined to be hoax
A few threats made by a Pioneer Valley High School student via social media this week were determined to be a hoax by the Santa Maria Police Department and campus officials, a school district spokesman said.
Pioneer Valley officials contacted police earlier this week after learning a couple of students in a class viewed a video that showed a gun in a backpack, said Kenny Klein, public information officer for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.
As a precautionary measure, police searched the area, but no weapon was found and the school was not locked down, Klein said.
But during the investigation, police and school officials connected the social media platform to a specific student, subsequently determining the gun was a fake and the videos were apparently taken at a home, not on campus.
Klein said the student was removed from school and will face disciplinary action from the district, and while the staff has been informed and parents and guardians will be notified, no additional information will be released due to confidentiality laws.
“The SMJUHSD would like to remind everyone that irresponsible use of social media can result in serious consequences for the responsible party,’’ Klein said. “This kind of activity will not be tolerated. We ask parents to please discuss the responsible use of social media [with their children].’’
SANTA MARIA
Missing mother, son found safe
A Santa Maria woman and her son who were last seen on the morning of Aug. 12 have been found, a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman said Friday.
Maria Vital, 28, and her son, Antonio James Monroe, 4, were located and are safe, said Sgt. Andy Magallon, although where or how they were found was not disclosed.
On Tuesday, police asked for the public’s help locating the two, providing a description of both along with a car they might have been associated with.
Magallon thanked the public for information that assisted in the search.
SANTA MARIA
Police recover two ‘ghost guns’ from gang member
Two “ghost guns” were recovered from a known gang associate Thursday when Santa Maria Police Department detectives and the Special Enforcement Team searched his vehicle and residence, a police spokesman said.
During the search around 4 p.m., detectives contacted 19-year-old Edgardo Carballo-Rivera in possession of a loaded Polymer 80 handgun, referred to as “ghost gun” because it lacks serial numbers, said Sgt. Andy Magallon.
In a subsequent search of his residence, investigators found a loaded AR-style pistol that also lacked serial numbers, Magallon said.
Carballo-Rivera was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of an assault weapon and violating probation.
Magallon said the Police Department is continuing efforts to remove firearms from those who legally should not possess them, and the Detective Bureau is asking anyone with information related to illegal firearms to call 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
LOS ANGELES
Santa Maria man pleads guilty to federal gun charge
A Santa Maria man pleaded guilty via teleconference Monday to a federal gun charge in connection with a Santa Barbara County arrest in October 2020.
Alberto Castillo, 25, initially pleaded not guilty Feb. 22 to three federal charges, including drug trafficking and possessing a firearm while committing a drug trafficking crime.
He changed his plea as part of an agreement that reduced the charges to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.
Claire Simonich, his federal public defender, did not immediately return a call for comment.
Castillo was apprehended by Santa Maria Police officers shortly before 3 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 800 block of East Tabitha Lane in Santa Maria and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of six felony charges, including illegally carrying a loaded firearm and ammunition, possession of narcotics for sale and drug trafficking.
The case was set to be prosecuted locally, but was dismissed in Superior Court “in the interests” of justice in January and adopted federally on Feb. 16, according to court records.
Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore and a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles have declined to offer details on the case.
The pistol contained two rounds of Italian-manufactured Guilio-Fiocchi-Lecco, one round of Russian-manufactured Tulammo ammunition and bullets made in Minnesota and Arkansas that had “traveled either in interstate commerce to the state of California or from a foreign nation to the United States,” according to court records.
Castillo is scheduled for a sentencing hearing at 8 a.m. Nov. 8 at the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.