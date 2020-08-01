County Lines: Firefighters suppress wildfire in Cat Canyon

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Firefighters suppress wildfire in Cat Canyon
Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews, assisted by aerial tankers, bulldozers and a helicopter halted a fire that broke out about 2:35 p.m. Friday in Cat Canyon south of Palmer Road at about 10 acres.
More than eight engines from County Fire, additional engines from Vandenberg Air Force Base and Santa Maria fire departments, two bulldozers, two water tenders, two helicopters and two aerial tankers as well as hand crews responded to the fire that broke out near Terracore Operating Co. on Cat Canyon Road.
Crews on scene said the flames were burning southward along Cat Canyon Road with the potential of reaching 100 acres, but forward progress was stopped at approximately 10 acres.
County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said no structures were threatened, and crews would remain on scene for awhile mopping up.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Bertucelli said.
Sheriff's staff member tests positive for COVID-19
A Santa Barbara County sheriff's civilian employee tested positive Thursday for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman.
The employee, who works at the Mail Jail, was tested on Tuesday as part of an ongoing staff sweep and last worked on Wednesday, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The staff member consistently wore a mask and worked near an inmate cleaning crew that wore full personal protective equipment.
The latest positive result brings the number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus to 37, with 28 recovering and returning to work.
Staff who continue to recover at home include four custody deputies, three civilian staff and two sheriff's deputies, according to Zick.
SANTA BARBARA
Improvements at Clark Avenue, Hwy 101 nearing completion
Reconstruction of the northbound Highway 101 on- and offramps to accommodate a new signalized intersection at the Clark Avenue interchange in Orcutt is nearing completion, a spokesman for Caltrans District 5 said.
Work is expected to be completed in August.
The project is entering its final phase with the installation of temporary stop signs at the northbound on- and offramps that have been reconstructed to improve safety at the new signalized intersection, spokesman Jim Shivers said.
Work also includes a minor widening of the southbound on- and offramps and repaving Clark Avenue adjacent to the freeway, Shivers said.
Santa Barbara County officials expect the improvements to provide improved traffic flow for a proposed large commercial project on the north side of Clark and a smaller commercial project proposed for the south side of the avenue just west of the freeway.
Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $2 million project.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
SANTA MARIA
Library announces next Book Club Over Phone
Santa Maria Public Library announced its next Book Club Over the Phone teleconference call will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, and the book for the month is “When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi.
The memoir is broken into two parts — the first details Kalanithi’s years in medical school and his first years of being a doctor; the second focuses on his battle with stage 4 lung cancer.
Library patrons interested in participating in Book Club Over the Phone should email jgaytan@cityofsantamaria.org with their name and phone number to be included.
Patrons may also provide their information over the phone by calling 805-925-0994.
Santa Maria Public Library and its branches are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic local health emergency declared by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Although closed, the library offers sidewalk pickup and 24/7 digital resources, including downloadable eBooks, movies, magazines and audiobooks.
Online databases, an email reference service, veterans’ resources, updates about the library closure and more are available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library, where patrons may also apply for a free library card.
For more information, call the library’s Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
